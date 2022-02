Lahore vs Peshawar Live Score | MS vs IU Live Match 29 | Ball by Ball updates

Lahore vs Peshawar Live: Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi will meet in the 30th match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

Lahore vs Peshawar Live: Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi will meet in the 30th match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

Lahore Qalandars are in second place on the points table and have just defeated Islamabad United by 66 runs. Peshawar Zalmi, on the other hand, had a strong outing after defeating the same team by ten runs a few days ago.

Both franchises will be seeking to finalise their lineups before the crucial play-offs begin on February 23. Both teams are loaded with power hitters, so expect another high-scoring matchup.

Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi - 1st Innings 16th Over Haris Rauf 8 Runs 7.89 Run Rate 5/126 25 Remaining Balls

16.5 1 Haris Rauf balls to Hussain Talat - 1 run

16.4 1 Haris Rauf balls to Amad Butt - 1 run

16.3 4 Haris Rauf balls to Amad Butt - Four runs

16.2 1 Haris Rauf balls to Hussain Talat - 1 run

16.1 1 Haris Rauf balls to Amad Butt - 1 run

15th Over D Wiese 5 Runs 1 Wickets 7.8 Run Rate 5/118 30 Remaining Balls

15.6 4 D Wiese balls to Hussain Talat - Four runs

15.5 D Wiese balls to Hussain Talat - no run

15.4 D Wiese balls to Hussain Talat - no run

15.3 W D Wiese balls to Haider Ali - Wicket

15.2 D Wiese balls to Haider Ali - no run

15.1 1 D Wiese balls to Hussain Talat - 1 run

14th Over Fawad Ahmed 13 Runs 1 Wickets 8 Run Rate 4/113 36 Remaining Balls

14.6 1 Fawad Ahmed balls to Hussain Talat - 1 run

14.5 W Fawad Ahmed balls to Shoaib Malik - Wicket

14.4 1 Fawad Ahmed balls to Haider Ali - 1 run

14.3 4 Fawad Ahmed balls to Haider Ali - Four runs

14.2 6 Fawad Ahmed balls to Haider Ali - SIX runs

14.1 1 Fawad Ahmed balls to Shoaib Malik - 1 run

13th Over D Wiese 7 Runs 7.61 Run Rate 3/99 42 Remaining Balls

13.6 1 D Wiese balls to Shoaib Malik - 1 run

13.5 4 D Wiese balls to Shoaib Malik - Four runs

13.4 D Wiese balls to Shoaib Malik - no run

13.3 1 D Wiese balls to Haider Ali - 1 run

13.2 1 D Wiese balls to Shoaib Malik - 1 run

13.1 D Wiese balls to Shoaib Malik - no run

12th Over Zaman Khan 13 Runs 7.66 Run Rate 3/93 48 Remaining Balls

12.8 1 Zaman Khan balls to Shoaib Malik - 1 run

12.7 2 Zaman Khan balls to Shoaib Malik - 2 runs

12.6 2 Zaman Khan balls to Shoaib Malik - 2 runs

12.5 1w Zaman Khan balls to Shoaib Malik - WIDE ball

12.4 1 Zaman Khan balls to Haider Ali - 1 run

12.3 4 Zaman Khan balls to Haider Ali - Four runs

12.2 1 Zaman Khan balls to Shoaib Malik - 1 run

12.1 1w Zaman Khan balls to Shoaib Malik - WIDE ball

11th Over Fawad Ahmed 6 Runs 7.18 Run Rate 3/80 54 Remaining Balls

11.6 1 Fawad Ahmed balls to Shoaib Malik - 1 run

11.5 Fawad Ahmed balls to Shoaib Malik - no run

11.4 1 Fawad Ahmed balls to Haider Ali - 1 run

11.3 1 Fawad Ahmed balls to Shoaib Malik - 1 run

11.2 2 Fawad Ahmed balls to Shoaib Malik - 2 runs

11.1 1 Fawad Ahmed balls to Haider Ali - 1 run

10th Over Mohammad Hafeez 9 Runs 7.3 Run Rate 3/74 60 Remaining Balls

10.6 1 Mohammad Hafeez balls to Haider Ali - 1 run

10.5 Mohammad Hafeez balls to Haider Ali - no run

10.4 1 Mohammad Hafeez balls to Shoaib Malik - 1 run

10.3 6 Mohammad Hafeez balls to Shoaib Malik - SIX runs

10.2 Mohammad Hafeez balls to Shoaib Malik - no run

10.1 1lb Mohammad Hafeez balls to Haider Ali - 1 - leg bye

9th Over Fawad Ahmed 4 Runs 7.11 Run Rate 3/65 66 Remaining Balls

9.6 Fawad Ahmed balls to Shoaib Malik - no run

9.5 1 Fawad Ahmed balls to Haider Ali - 1 run

9.4 1 Fawad Ahmed balls to Shoaib Malik - 1 run

9.3 1 Fawad Ahmed balls to Haider Ali - 1 run

9.2 Fawad Ahmed balls to Haider Ali - no run

9.1 1 Fawad Ahmed balls to Shoaib Malik - 1 run

8th Over Mohammad Hafeez 6 Runs 7.5 Run Rate 3/60 72 Remaining Balls

8.7 1 Mohammad Hafeez balls to Shoaib Malik - 1 run

8.6 Mohammad Hafeez balls to Shoaib Malik - no run

8.5 1w Mohammad Hafeez balls to Shoaib Malik - WIDE ball

8.4 2 Mohammad Hafeez balls to Shoaib Malik - 2 runs

8.3 1 Mohammad Hafeez balls to Haider Ali - 1 run

8.2 1 Mohammad Hafeez balls to Shoaib Malik - 1 run

8.1 Mohammad Hafeez balls to Shoaib Malik - no run

7th Over Fawad Ahmed 3 Runs 1 Wickets 7.71 Run Rate 3/54 78 Remaining Balls

7.6 1 Fawad Ahmed balls to Shoaib Malik - 1 run

7.5 1 Fawad Ahmed balls to Haider Ali - 1 run

7.4 1 Fawad Ahmed balls to Shoaib Malik - 1 run

7.3 W Fawad Ahmed balls to Kamran Akmal - Wicket

7.2 Fawad Ahmed balls to Kamran Akmal - no run

7.1 Fawad Ahmed balls to Kamran Akmal - no run

6th Over Mohammad Hafeez 2 Runs 1 Wickets 8.5 Run Rate 2/51 84 Remaining Balls

6.6 Mohammad Hafeez balls to Haider Ali - no run

6.5 Mohammad Hafeez balls to Haider Ali - no run

6.4 Mohammad Hafeez balls to Haider Ali - no run

6.3 1 Mohammad Hafeez balls to Kamran Akmal - 1 run

6.2 1 Mohammad Hafeez balls to Haider Ali - 1 run

6.1 W Mohammad Hafeez balls to Hazratullah Zazai - Wicket

5th Over Zaman Khan 8 Runs 9.8 Run Rate 1/51 90 Remaining Balls

5.8 1 Zaman Khan balls to Hazratullah Zazai - 1 run

5.7 1 Zaman Khan balls to Kamran Akmal - 1 run

5.6 1 Zaman Khan balls to Hazratullah Zazai - 1 run

5.5 Zaman Khan balls to Hazratullah Zazai - no run

5.4 1w Zaman Khan balls to Hazratullah Zazai - WIDE ball

5.3 1w Zaman Khan balls to Hazratullah Zazai - WIDE ball

5.2 1 Zaman Khan balls to Kamran Akmal - 1 run

5.1 2 Zaman Khan balls to Kamran Akmal - 2 runs

4th Over Haris Rauf 12 Runs 10.25 Run Rate 1/42 96 Remaining Balls

4.7 Haris Rauf balls to Hazratullah Zazai - no run

4.6 2 Haris Rauf balls to Hazratullah Zazai - 2 runs

4.5 4 Haris Rauf balls to Hazratullah Zazai - Four runs

4.4 4 Haris Rauf balls to Hazratullah Zazai - Four runs

4.3 1w Haris Rauf balls to Hazratullah Zazai - WIDE ball

4.2 Haris Rauf balls to Hazratullah Zazai - no run

4.1 1lb Haris Rauf balls to Kamran Akmal - 1 - leg bye

3rd Over Shaheen Shah Afridi 16 Runs 9.66 Run Rate 1/30 102 Remaining Balls

3.8 1 Shaheen Shah Afridi balls to Kamran Akmal - 1 run

3.7 1w Shaheen Shah Afridi balls to Kamran Akmal - WIDE ball

3.6 4 Shaheen Shah Afridi balls to Kamran Akmal - Four runs

3.5 6 Shaheen Shah Afridi balls to Kamran Akmal - SIX runs

3.4 Shaheen Shah Afridi balls to Kamran Akmal - no run

3.3 1w Shaheen Shah Afridi balls to Kamran Akmal - WIDE ball

3.2 2 Shaheen Shah Afridi balls to Kamran Akmal - 2 runs

3.1 1 Shaheen Shah Afridi balls to Hazratullah Zazai - 1 run

2nd Over Haris Rauf 6 Runs 1 Wickets 6.5 Run Rate 1/14 108 Remaining Balls

2.6 Haris Rauf balls to Kamran Akmal - no run

2.5 W Haris Rauf balls to Mohammad Haris - Wicket

2.4 Haris Rauf balls to Mohammad Haris - no run

2.3 4 Haris Rauf balls to Mohammad Haris - Four runs

2.2 1 Haris Rauf balls to Hazratullah Zazai - 1 run

2.1 1 Haris Rauf balls to Mohammad Haris - 1 run

1st Over Shaheen Shah Afridi 7 Runs 7 Run Rate 0/8 114 Remaining Balls

1.6 Shaheen Shah Afridi balls to Hazratullah Zazai - no run

1.5 Shaheen Shah Afridi balls to Hazratullah Zazai - no run

1.4 4 Shaheen Shah Afridi balls to Hazratullah Zazai - Four runs

1.3 Shaheen Shah Afridi balls to Hazratullah Zazai - no run

1.2 2 Shaheen Shah Afridi balls to Hazratullah Zazai - 2 runs

1.1 1 Shaheen Shah Afridi balls to Mohammad Haris - 1 run

Match Details

30th Match: Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Date & Time: 21st February at 07:30 PM IST and 07:00 PM Local Time

Live Streaming: Daraz App

Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Pitch Report

The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is a ground that helps hitters and bowlers alike. The squad that wins the coin toss will be the first to bowl. Spinners can be crucial in winning a match.

