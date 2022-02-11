Lancashire has signed Tim David for Vitality Blast 2022

Tim David, a Singaporean, has joined Lancashire for the Vitality Blast 2022 competition.

In franchise-based events, the 25-year-old has clearly increased his profile in the T20 circuit and has become a household name.

Last year, he was a member of the Southern Brave in The Hundred and spent the summer with Surrey, where he scored two hundreds and a fifty in ten One-Day Cup matches.

He is currently playing for Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022.

“There is such a strong squad and hopefully I can contribute with bat and ball to help the team,” he said.

“I thoroughly enjoyed my brief spell with Surrey and the Brave in England last year and I am looking forward to building on that experience with the red rose.”

David has also played in the Caribbean Premier League for St Lucia, the Indian Premier League for Royal Challengers Bangalore, and the Big Bash League for Hobart Hurricanes.

He’s also played 14 Twenty20 international matches for Singapore, averaging 47.

“Tim fits the profile of player which we have been looking to bring into our T20 squad and his addition will give us more power in the middle order,” said head coach Glen Chapple,

“His impressive T20 record – both at international level and in various leagues around the world – speaks for itself and we are really looking forward to him joining us in May.”

