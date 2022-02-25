‘Make it worth their stare,’ Babar Azam’s elegant appearance takes internet by storm

Babar Azam, the Pakistan cricket captain, came to Twitter on Friday to showcase a new stylish photo of himself wearing a suit.

Babar Azam, the Pakistan cricket captain, came to Twitter on Friday to showcase a new stylish photo of himself wearing a suit.

A slate-blue suit, a sky-blue shirt, and black moccasins were worn by the 27-year-old. Babar captioned the photo, “Make it worth their stare.”

Make it worth their stare. 💥 pic.twitter.com/hiWKxNCsxy — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) February 25, 2022

Babar Azam sat atop a stool and posed against a white background to make a stance for the photograph.

In just four hours after it was posted, the photo had over 31,000 likes. People began to leave love and comments under the post shortly after.

Have a look

Mashallah Allah nazray bad say bachy best of luck for next series our Captain and King of Hart's 🥰 @babarazam258 big fan sir ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vJoGbIftgR — shabana Sial 1 (@1Sial) February 25, 2022

میرا ببر شیر 🦁 کپتان pic.twitter.com/MDz1qlPNK3 — RAB NAWAZ 🇵🇰 (@RN31888) February 25, 2022

King ♥️ — Ayesha Masroor 🇵🇰 (@AyeshaMasroor56) February 25, 2022

For the latest Sports News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Sports News on bolnews.com