Misbah-ul-Haq explains why he picked Mohammad Rizwan to open in T20s

Misbah-ul-Haq, the former Pakistan captain and coach, explained his choice to promote Mohammad Rizwan to the top of the batting order and select him open the innings alongside Babar Azam.

Misbah-ul-Haq, the former Pakistan captain and coach, explained his choice to promote Mohammad Rizwan to the top of the batting order and select him open the innings alongside Babar Azam.

In an interview, Misbah outlined the reasons for starting Rizwan at the top of the order in International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s T20 World Cup 2021.

“Rizwan can use the pace up front, he is good on the back foot, and he pulls and cuts well. His skill to time the ball early in the innings rather than hitting the ball hard is what makes him a very good choice for opening the innings,” Misbah told.

“He is good with his feet, he sweeps well and he has those cheeky shots which makes him more dangerous in the powerplay,” Misbah further stated.

Misbah, further discussed Rizwan’s bold personality, said, “His running between the wickets is unmatched and the most important thing is that he loves a challenge.”

Mohammad Rizwan had a fantastic 2021 after being elevated up the batting order. Rizwan scored 1326 runs in 29 matches, averaging 73.66 and hitting at 134.89. In addition, he was named the men’s T20I Player of the Year.

Rizwan was not only successful on the international stage, but he also led Multan Sultans to their first-ever Pakistan Super League (PSL) championship in 2021.

Rizwan has made a fantastic start to his PSL 7 season, with Multan winning all four matches so far.

For the latest Sports News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Sports News on bolnews.com