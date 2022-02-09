Misbah-ul-Haq reveals resignation reasons and T20 World Cup squad scandal

Misbah-ul-Haq, the former Pakistan head coach, has spoken up about his experiences as the national team's chief selector and head coach.

Misbah claimed that he had a great time with the team, but that he had to retire due to a change in direction following the appointment of Ramiz Raja as the new Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Misbah stated that he and Ramiz had a significant difference of opinion, forcing him to leave his position. Despite the fact that Misbah and bowling coach Waqar Younis did not meet with Ramiz to discuss the team’s destiny, it was clear that the chairman wanted to break ways with them.

The former captain explained that he decided to resign as head coach since the original lineup announced for the 2021 T20 World Cup differed significantly from what he and Pakistan captain Babar Azam had proposed.

Despite Misbah and Babar’s objections, two or three players were selected in the initial team who were not performing at the domestic or national level.

Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Rizwan received accolades from Misbah. He said that Fakhar had been struggling with the form at the top of the order and that he had taken it upon himself to ask Misbah to move him down the line.

Misbah stated that he and Babar decided to give Fakhar an opportunity to establish his worth in the middle order, and Fakhar rewarded their faith by excelling at the greatest level.

The Men in Green also benefited from elevating Mohammad Rizwan up the order instead of Sharjeel Khan, according to the gritty middle-order batter.

Sharjeel had been unable to perform for the national team and in the PSL, according to him, and his fitness difficulties had begun to influence the squad’s overall performance.

Rizwan, on the other hand, had shown hints of being able to play the new ball well, and his ability to learn quickly made him an ideal choice for the opening spot, he claimed.

The 47-year-old went on to say that the altered squad that Pakistan chose for the T20 World Cup was his original advice, and that he was really pleased with their performance at the mega tournament.

Babar’s insistence caused changes in the team, according to Misbah, demonstrating that he is a forceful captain.

Misbah indicated that he believes the Pakistan cricket team would have a bright future under Babar Azam’s guidance.

He believes Babar has the potential to become one of Pakistan’s best captains, and that he has the support of the PCB, the players, and the entire country.

