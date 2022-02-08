Mohammad Abbas has landed himself in trouble

Mohammad Abbas, Pakistan's Test fast bowler, has gotten himself into trouble because his National High Performance (NHPC) trainer isn't happy with his fitness levels.

According to reports, a NHPC trainer informed to PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja about Abbas’ lack of fitness and training.

Abbas is not fit to bowl long stints, according to the coach, and his speed has been steadily declining.

According to sources, the PCB Chairman was irritated by the allegation and sought an explanation from Mohammad Abbas. Ramiz questioned Abbas about his lack of fitness and why he can’t bowl as fast as he used to.

Abbas said that he does not have any fitness issues and that he enjoys his training sessions. He claimed that he is bowling with the same rhythm and speed as previously and told the chairman that he is giving every training session his all.

He stated that if given the opportunity to play for the national team, he will endeavour to enhance his speed and fitness even more and play a winning role for Pakistan.

The 31-year-old explained that his aim is to hit the ideal line and length every time, which confuses opposing batters.

He went on to say that his strategy is to use the old ball to his advantage by restricting batters and putting them under pressure to smash wild pitches.

Over the last few years, the right-arm seamer has been in and out of the national squad. In 2021, he last played for Pakistan in a Test series against the West Indies. He was not selected for Pakistan’s final Test series against Bangladesh in 2021.

