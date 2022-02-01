Mohammad Amir recovers from injury, ready for action

Karachi Kings ace bowler Mohammad Amir has recovered from his injury and will be joining the squad after missing the first two matches of the ongoing seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Since the beginning of the tournament, the Kings have played three matches so far and lost all of them. The return of Amir is expected to be good news for the team, as a lot is riding on him if the Kings are to win the title.

One of the causes for the home team’s current plight, according to pundits, is the lack of a seasoned pacer in the squad.

Kings will lock horns with Peshawar Zalmi on February 4 at the National Stadium, Karachi. Amir is most likely to be selected in the playing XI.

