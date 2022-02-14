Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 03:34 pm
Mohammad Waseem Jr aims to be an all-rounder

waseem

Pakistani young pacer Mohammad Waseem Jr wishes to represent Pakistan in all cricket formats as an all-rounder.

While talking exclusively to Cricket Pakistan, he aims to transform from bowler to all-rounder.

Islamabad United skipper Shadab Khan said that fans have yet to witness Waseem’s batting.

“I want to represent Pakistan as an all-rounder in all three formats. I am currently trying my utmost best and hopefully, things will pan out.”

Talking about these favorite all-rounders, he said, “From Pakistan, my favorite all-rounder is definitely [Abdul] Razzaq Bhai and when it comes to players from abroad, I like Ben Stokes.”

In the previous year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) season, Waseem was picked by the United in the emerging category, while in the ongoing season, he was picked in the gold category.

Talking about the environment in Islamabad’s dressing room, Wasim said, “Islamabad United is like a family and everyone extends their support; be it the managers, players, or any other individual related to the franchise.”

“Everyone is like a family but I get along very well with Shadab bhai,” he further added.

Wasim also spoke about bowling with international superstars including Shadab Khan, Hassan Ali, and Faheem Ashraf.

“I really like bowling alongside Hasan bhai and Faheem bhai because they are always giving you tips on how the wicket is behaving and what I can do to take wickets or restrict the batters,” Wasim revealed.

Wasim comes from North Waziristan, a region with few players who have made it to the big stage. The footballer discussed his path and how he was able to impress the panel of selectors.

“Every cricketer typically starts with tape-ball cricket and it was the same with me. There were not many facilities, which is why I shifted to Peshawar. I played cricket there and managed to represent Pakistan on the U-19 level. After that, Islamabad United picked me as an Emerging player, and from then onward, things were rather straightforward,” explained Wasim.

“There is a lot of talent in Pakistan and I want to appeal to the PCB to build performance camps in areas such as Waziristan. For me, I only started playing hard-ball cricket when I shifted to Peshawar because there were no hard-ball facilities or grounds there,” Wasim added.

Wasim also revealed that his parents did not accept his decision to play cricket.

“My parents did not support me in the start if I am being honest. It is very difficult for people who belong to areas like Waziristan to make it to the international stage. But I kept trying and once I was selected for Pakistan U-19, that is when their mentality changed,” he said.

