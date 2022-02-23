Multan Sultans’ Tim David tests positive

Multan Sultans suffered a huge blow ahead of the first HBL PSL 7 playoff match after Tim David was tested positive, according to a private news agency.

The results came back positive during the routine PCR testing. However, the franchise management has not revealed anything yet.

With losing David, Sultans will have a harder time as he had been a vital player for the team.

SUltans will lock horns in the Qualifier match against Lahore Qalandars under the lights of the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore tonight at 7:30 pm.

Earlier Peshawar Zalmi was also hit by Covid-19, where some of the players including Usman Qadir and Ben Cutting were tested positive. They are most likely to miss the playoffs until their tests return negative.

