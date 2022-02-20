Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

20th Feb, 2022. 07:20 pm
Multan vs Islamabad Live Score | MS vs IU Live Match 29 | Ball by Ball updates

MS vs IU: Multan Sultans and Islamabad United will meet in the 29th match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

Multan vs Islamabad Live

The Multan Sultans will be led by Mohammad Rizwan, while the Islamabad United will be led by Asif Ali.

The Multan Sultans will play their tenth match. They have played nine matches so far, winning eight of them and losing one. With 16 points on the table, Multan Sultans ranked first.

The Islamabad United will play their tenth encounter. They have played nine matches so far, winning four of them and losing five. With eight points on the table, Islamabad United is ranked fourth.

Multan vs Islamabad Live Score | MS vs IU Live Match 29

Match Details

29th Match: Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United
Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Date & Time: 20th February at 07:30 PM IST and 07:00 PM Local Time
Live Streaming: Daraz App

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Pitch Report

The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is a ground that helps hitters and bowlers alike. The squad that wins the coin toss will be the first to bowl. Spinners can be crucial in winning a match.

Playing XIs for MS vs IU

Multan Sultans

Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan ( c & wk), Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, Aamer Azmat, Asif Afridi, David Willey, Rumman Raees, Imran Tahir, Shahnawaz Dahani

Islamabad United

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mubasir Khan, Danish Aziz, Liam Dawson, Azam Khan (wk), Asif Ali (c), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Waqas Maqsood, Zahir Khan, Marchant de Lange

