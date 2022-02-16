Multan vs Karachi Live Score | MS VS KK Live Match 23rd | Ball by Ball updates
MS vs KK: Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans will meet in the 23rd match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022.
MS vs KK: Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans will meet in the 23rd match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022.
Multan Sultans will be led by Mohammad Rizwan, while Karachi Kings will be led by Babar Azam. Multan Sultans will play their eighth match after winning their previous six. They were defeated by Lahore Qalandars in their last match.
Karachi Kings have played seven matches so far, all of which they have lost. The Karachi Kings are ranked sixth in the points table. Islamabad United defeated them by one run in their previous match.
Multan vs Karachi Live Score | MS VS KK Live Match
Pakistan Super League
Wed, 16 Feb - 23rd Match - Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Karachi Kings
Multan Sultans
Starting Time 07:30 PM
Match Details
23rd Match: Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans
Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Date & Time: 16th February at 07:30 PM IST and 07:00 PM Local Time
Live Streaming: Daraz App
Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans Pitch Report
The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is a ground that helps hitters and bowlers alike. The squad that wins the coin toss will be the first to bowl. Spinners can be crucial in winning a match.
Playing XIs for MS vs KK
Karachi Kings
Babar Azam (c), Sharjeel Khan, Joe Clarke (wk), Jordan Thompson, Mohammad Nabi, Sahibzada Farhan, Qasim Akram, Imad Wasim, Chris Jordan, Umaid Asif, Mir Hamza
Multan Sultans
Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Shan Masood, Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, Anwar Ali, Blessing Muzarabani, Abbas Afridi, Imran Tahir, Shahnawaz Dahani
For the latest Sports News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Sports News on bolnews.com
Download BOL News App for latest news