Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 07:25 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Multan vs Karachi Live Score | MS VS KK Live Match 23rd | Ball by Ball updates

MS vs KK: Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans will meet in the 23rd match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022.

Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 07:25 pm
MS vs KK

MS vs KK: Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans will meet in the 23rd match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022.

Multan Sultans will be led by Mohammad Rizwan, while Karachi Kings will be led by Babar Azam. Multan Sultans will play their eighth match after winning their previous six. They were defeated by Lahore Qalandars in their last match.

Karachi Kings have played seven matches so far, all of which they have lost. The Karachi Kings are ranked sixth in the points table. Islamabad United defeated them by one run in their previous match.

Multan vs Karachi Live Score | MS VS KK Live Match

Match Details

23rd Match: Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans
Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Date & Time: 16th February at 07:30 PM IST and 07:00 PM Local Time
Live Streaming: Daraz App

Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans Pitch Report

The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is a ground that helps hitters and bowlers alike. The squad that wins the coin toss will be the first to bowl. Spinners can be crucial in winning a match.

Playing XIs for MS vs KK

Karachi Kings

Babar Azam (c), Sharjeel Khan, Joe Clarke (wk), Jordan Thompson, Mohammad Nabi, Sahibzada Farhan, Qasim Akram, Imad Wasim, Chris Jordan, Umaid Asif, Mir Hamza

Multan Sultans

Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Shan Masood, Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, Anwar Ali, Blessing Muzarabani, Abbas Afridi, Imran Tahir, Shahnawaz Dahani

For the latest Sports News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Sports News on bolnews.com

Read More

3 hours ago
Green wicket holds key to New Zealand-South Africa first Test

CHRISTCHURCH: New Zealand and South Africa are focusing on the notoriously green...
3 hours ago
'One-shot' Noel takes Olympic slalom gold for France

YANQING: Clement Noel claimed France's first alpine skiing gold medal of the Beijing...
3 hours ago
Foreign players getting uneasy due to strict bio-bubble

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has set some strict rules regarding the...
3 hours ago
Glenn Maxwell to miss white-ball series against Pakistan

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell will not be a part of the squad...
3 hours ago
Imran Khan to watch PSL 7 final after PCB recieves green signal from PM House

The seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is reaching its...
4 hours ago
Ben Cutting, Sohail Tanvir fined for violation of rules

Both Peshawar Zalmi's Ben Cutting and Quetta Gladiators' Sohail Tanvir have been...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

15 mins ago
Throwback: Hira Mani’s amazing dance performances video goes viral

The sensation of the drama industry has time and always proved that...
17 mins ago
FIA arrests former ETPB chairman Asif Hashmi

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Lahore on Wednesday arrested PPP leader and former...
Ranveer Singh
20 mins ago
Ranveer Singh looks dashing in a sporty cool look

Ranveer Singh, ever debonair, shared a carousel of photos featuring him dressed...
Lubna Faryad aka Amma slams Aamir Liaquat to respect his status as an Islamic scholar
23 mins ago
Lubna Faryad aka Amma slams Aamir Liaquat to respect his status as an Islamic scholar

Famous social media personality Lubna Faryad, aka Amma asks Aamir Liaquat to...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600