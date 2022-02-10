Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

10th Feb, 2022. 08:08 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Multan Vs Peshawar Live score | MS vs PZ Live updates | Ball by Ball updates

Web Desk BOL News

10th Feb, 2022. 08:08 pm
Multan Vs Peshawar live score

Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans| PSL 2022 Live score updates | MS vs PZ Ball By Ball Updates

MS VS PZ: Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi will meet in the 16th match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at National Stadium Karachi.

Multan Sultans VS Peshawar Zalmi Live Score

Multan Sultans VS Peshawar Zalmi - 1st Innings

  • 19th Over

    Wahab Riaz 6 Runs9.21 Run Rate3/16910 Remaining Balls
  • 19.3
    1

    Wahab Riaz balls to Khushdil Shah - 1 run

  • 19.2
    4

    Wahab Riaz balls to Khushdil Shah - Four runs

  • 19.2
    1

    Wahab Riaz balls to Khushdil Shah - 1 run

  • 19.1
    4

    Wahab Riaz balls to Khushdil Shah - Four runs

  • 19.1

    Wahab Riaz balls to Khushdil Shah - no run

  • 18th Over

    Salman Irshad 8 Runs1 Wickets9.05 Run Rate3/16312 Remaining Balls
  • 18.6
    1

    Salman Irshad balls to Khushdil Shah - 1 run

  • 18.5
    1

    Salman Irshad balls to TH David - 1 run

  • 18.4

    Salman Irshad balls to TH David - no run

  • 18.3
    W

    Salman Irshad balls to RR Rossouw - Wicket

  • 18.2
    6

    Salman Irshad balls to RR Rossouw - SIX runs

  • 18.1

    Salman Irshad balls to RR Rossouw - no run

  • 17th Over

    S Mahmood 20 Runs9.11 Run Rate2/16118 Remaining Balls
  • 17.7

    S Mahmood balls to TH David - no run

  • 17.6
    1w

    S Mahmood balls to TH David - WIDE ball

  • 17.5
    6

    S Mahmood balls to TH David - SIX runs

  • 17.4
    6

    S Mahmood balls to TH David - SIX runs

  • 17.3

    S Mahmood balls to TH David - no run

  • 17.2
    1

    S Mahmood balls to RR Rossouw - 1 run

  • 17.1
    6

    S Mahmood balls to RR Rossouw - SIX runs

  • 16th Over

    Salman Irshad 10 Runs1 Wickets8.43 Run Rate2/14124 Remaining Balls
  • 16.6
    1

    Salman Irshad balls to RR Rossouw - 1 run

  • 16.5
    1

    Salman Irshad balls to TH David - 1 run

  • 16.4
    1

    Salman Irshad balls to RR Rossouw - 1 run

  • 16.3
    1

    Salman Irshad balls to TH David - 1 run

  • 16.2
    W

    Salman Irshad balls to Shan Masood - Wicket

  • 16.1
    6

    Salman Irshad balls to Shan Masood - SIX runs

  • 15th Over

    Wahab Riaz 13 Runs8.33 Run Rate1/12630 Remaining Balls
  • 15.6
    4

    Wahab Riaz balls to TH David - Four runs

  • 15.5
    4

    Wahab Riaz balls to TH David - Four runs

  • 15.4
    1lb

    Wahab Riaz balls to Shan Masood - 1 - leg bye

  • 15.3
    2

    Wahab Riaz balls to Shan Masood - 2 runs

  • 15.2
    1

    Wahab Riaz balls to TH David - 1 run

  • 15.1
    1

    Wahab Riaz balls to Shan Masood - 1 run

  • 14th Over

    LS Livingstone 11 Runs8 Run Rate1/11336 Remaining Balls
  • 14.6
    6

    LS Livingstone balls to TH David - SIX runs

  • 14.5
    1

    LS Livingstone balls to Shan Masood - 1 run

  • 14.4
    1

    LS Livingstone balls to TH David - 1 run

  • 14.3

    LS Livingstone balls to TH David - no run

  • 14.2
    2

    LS Livingstone balls to TH David - 2 runs

  • 14.1
    1

    LS Livingstone balls to Shan Masood - 1 run

  • 13th Over

    Wahab Riaz 6 Runs1 Wickets7.76 Run Rate1/10242 Remaining Balls
  • 13.7

    Wahab Riaz balls to TH David - no run

  • 13.6
    1w

    Wahab Riaz balls to TH David - WIDE ball

  • 13.5
    1

    Wahab Riaz balls to Shan Masood - 1 run

  • 13.4
    1

    Wahab Riaz balls to TH David - 1 run

  • 13.3
    W

    Wahab Riaz balls to Mohammad Rizwan - Wicket

  • 13.2
    2

    Wahab Riaz balls to Mohammad Rizwan - 2 runs

  • 13.1
    1

    Wahab Riaz balls to Shan Masood - 1 run

  • 12th Over

    Salman Irshad 9 Runs7.91 Run Rate0/9648 Remaining Balls
  • 12.6
    1

    Salman Irshad balls to Shan Masood - 1 run

  • 12.5
    1

    Salman Irshad balls to Mohammad Rizwan - 1 run

  • 12.4
    1

    Salman Irshad balls to Shan Masood - 1 run

  • 12.3
    3

    Salman Irshad balls to Mohammad Rizwan - 3 runs

  • 12.2
    2

    Salman Irshad balls to Mohammad Rizwan - 2 runs

  • 12.1
    1

    Salman Irshad balls to Shan Masood - 1 run

  • 11th Over

    LS Livingstone 9 Runs7.81 Run Rate0/8654 Remaining Balls
  • 11.6
    2

    LS Livingstone balls to Mohammad Rizwan - 2 runs

  • 11.5
    4

    LS Livingstone balls to Mohammad Rizwan - Four runs

  • 11.4
    2

    LS Livingstone balls to Mohammad Rizwan - 2 runs

  • 11.3

    LS Livingstone balls to Mohammad Rizwan - no run

  • 11.2
    1lb

    LS Livingstone balls to Shan Masood - 1 - leg bye

  • 11.1

    LS Livingstone balls to Shan Masood - no run

  • 10th Over

    Shoaib Malik 4 Runs7.7 Run Rate0/7760 Remaining Balls
  • 10.6
    1

    Shoaib Malik balls to Shan Masood - 1 run

  • 10.5
    2

    Shoaib Malik balls to Shan Masood - 2 runs

  • 10.4
    1

    Shoaib Malik balls to Mohammad Rizwan - 1 run

  • 10.3

    Shoaib Malik balls to Mohammad Rizwan - no run

  • 10.2

    Shoaib Malik balls to Mohammad Rizwan - no run

  • 10.1

    Shoaib Malik balls to Mohammad Rizwan - no run

  • 9th Over

    LS Livingstone 8 Runs8.11 Run Rate0/7466 Remaining Balls
  • 9.7
    1

    LS Livingstone balls to Mohammad Rizwan - 1 run

  • 9.6
    1

    LS Livingstone balls to Shan Masood - 1 run

  • 9.5
    2

    LS Livingstone balls to Shan Masood - 2 runs

  • 9.4
    2w

    LS Livingstone balls to Mohammad Rizwan - WIDE ball

  • 9.3

    LS Livingstone balls to Mohammad Rizwan - no run

  • 9.2
    1

    LS Livingstone balls to Shan Masood - 1 run

  • 9.1
    1

    LS Livingstone balls to Mohammad Rizwan - 1 run

  • 8th Over

    Shoaib Malik 5 Runs8.12 Run Rate0/6572 Remaining Balls
  • 8.6
    1

    Shoaib Malik balls to Mohammad Rizwan - 1 run

  • 8.5
    1

    Shoaib Malik balls to Shan Masood - 1 run

  • 8.4
    1

    Shoaib Malik balls to Mohammad Rizwan - 1 run

  • 8.3
    1

    Shoaib Malik balls to Shan Masood - 1 run

  • 8.2
    1

    Shoaib Malik balls to Mohammad Rizwan - 1 run

  • 8.1

    Shoaib Malik balls to Mohammad Rizwan - no run

  • 7th Over

    LS Livingstone 7 Runs8.57 Run Rate0/6178 Remaining Balls
  • 7.6
    1

    LS Livingstone balls to Mohammad Rizwan - 1 run

  • 7.5
    1

    LS Livingstone balls to Shan Masood - 1 run

  • 7.4

    LS Livingstone balls to Shan Masood - no run

  • 7.3
    1

    LS Livingstone balls to Mohammad Rizwan - 1 run

  • 7.2
    3

    LS Livingstone balls to Shan Masood - 3 runs

  • 7.1
    1

    LS Livingstone balls to Mohammad Rizwan - 1 run

  • 6th Over

    Salman Irshad 7 Runs8.83 Run Rate0/5484 Remaining Balls
  • 6.6
    4

    Salman Irshad balls to Shan Masood - Four runs

  • 6.5

    Salman Irshad balls to Shan Masood - no run

  • 6.4
    1

    Salman Irshad balls to Mohammad Rizwan - 1 run

  • 6.3
    1

    Salman Irshad balls to Shan Masood - 1 run

  • 6.2

    Salman Irshad balls to Shan Masood - no run

  • 6.1
    1

    Salman Irshad balls to Mohammad Rizwan - 1 run

  • 5th Over

    Wahab Riaz 9 Runs9.2 Run Rate0/4790 Remaining Balls
  • 5.6

    Wahab Riaz balls to Shan Masood - no run

  • 5.5

    Wahab Riaz balls to Shan Masood - no run

  • 5.4
    4

    Wahab Riaz balls to Shan Masood - Four runs

  • 5.3

    Wahab Riaz balls to Shan Masood - no run

  • 5.2
    4lb

    Wahab Riaz balls to Shan Masood - 4 - leg bye

  • 5.1
    1lb

    Wahab Riaz balls to Mohammad Rizwan - 1 - leg bye

  • 4th Over

    Mohammad Umar 13 Runs9.25 Run Rate0/3896 Remaining Balls
  • 4.6

    Mohammad Umar balls to Shan Masood - no run

  • 4.5

    Mohammad Umar balls to Shan Masood - no run

  • 4.4
    4

    Mohammad Umar balls to Shan Masood - Four runs

  • 4.3
    4

    Mohammad Umar balls to Shan Masood - Four runs

  • 4.2
    4

    Mohammad Umar balls to Shan Masood - Four runs

  • 4.1
    1

    Mohammad Umar balls to Mohammad Rizwan - 1 run

  • 3rd Over

    S Mahmood 10 Runs8 Run Rate0/28102 Remaining Balls
  • 3.6

    S Mahmood balls to Shan Masood - no run

  • 3.5
    1

    S Mahmood balls to Mohammad Rizwan - 1 run

  • 3.4

    S Mahmood balls to Mohammad Rizwan - no run

  • 3.3
    1

    S Mahmood balls to Shan Masood - 1 run

  • 3.2
    4

    S Mahmood balls to Shan Masood - Four runs

  • 3.1
    4

    S Mahmood balls to Shan Masood - Four runs

  • 2nd Over

    Mohammad Umar 7 Runs7 Run Rate0/16108 Remaining Balls
  • 2.6

    Mohammad Umar balls to Mohammad Rizwan - no run

  • 2.5
    1

    Mohammad Umar balls to Shan Masood - 1 run

  • 2.4

    Mohammad Umar balls to Shan Masood - no run

  • 2.3

    Mohammad Umar balls to Shan Masood - no run

  • 2.2
    4

    Mohammad Umar balls to Shan Masood - Four runs

  • 2.1
    2

    Mohammad Umar balls to Shan Masood - 2 runs

  • 1st Over

    S Mahmood 7 Runs7 Run Rate0/8114 Remaining Balls
  • 1.6
    4

    S Mahmood balls to Mohammad Rizwan - Four runs

  • 1.5

    S Mahmood balls to Mohammad Rizwan - no run

  • 1.4

    S Mahmood balls to Mohammad Rizwan - no run

  • 1.3
    1

    S Mahmood balls to Shan Masood - 1 run

  • 1.2
    1

    S Mahmood balls to Mohammad Rizwan - 1 run

  • 1.1
    1

    S Mahmood balls to Shan Masood - 1 run

Ball by Ball updates:

- 1st Innings

  • 19th Over

    Wahab Riaz 6 Runs9.21 Run Rate3/16910 Remaining Balls
  • 19.3
    1

    Wahab Riaz balls to Khushdil Shah - 1 run

  • 19.2
    4

    Wahab Riaz balls to Khushdil Shah - Four runs

  • 19.2
    1

    Wahab Riaz balls to Khushdil Shah - 1 run

  • 19.1
    4

    Wahab Riaz balls to Khushdil Shah - Four runs

  • 19.1

    Wahab Riaz balls to Khushdil Shah - no run

  • 18th Over

    Salman Irshad 8 Runs1 Wickets9.05 Run Rate3/16312 Remaining Balls
  • 18.6
    1

    Salman Irshad balls to Khushdil Shah - 1 run

  • 18.5
    1

    Salman Irshad balls to TH David - 1 run

  • 18.4

    Salman Irshad balls to TH David - no run

  • 18.3
    W

    Salman Irshad balls to RR Rossouw - Wicket

  • 18.2
    6

    Salman Irshad balls to RR Rossouw - SIX runs

  • 18.1

    Salman Irshad balls to RR Rossouw - no run

  • 17th Over

    S Mahmood 20 Runs9.11 Run Rate2/16118 Remaining Balls
  • 17.7

    S Mahmood balls to TH David - no run

  • 17.6
    1w

    S Mahmood balls to TH David - WIDE ball

  • 17.5
    6

    S Mahmood balls to TH David - SIX runs

  • 17.4
    6

    S Mahmood balls to TH David - SIX runs

  • 17.3

    S Mahmood balls to TH David - no run

  • 17.2
    1

    S Mahmood balls to RR Rossouw - 1 run

  • 17.1
    6

    S Mahmood balls to RR Rossouw - SIX runs

  • 16th Over

    Salman Irshad 10 Runs1 Wickets8.43 Run Rate2/14124 Remaining Balls
  • 16.6
    1

    Salman Irshad balls to RR Rossouw - 1 run

  • 16.5
    1

    Salman Irshad balls to TH David - 1 run

  • 16.4
    1

    Salman Irshad balls to RR Rossouw - 1 run

  • 16.3
    1

    Salman Irshad balls to TH David - 1 run

  • 16.2
    W

    Salman Irshad balls to Shan Masood - Wicket

  • 16.1
    6

    Salman Irshad balls to Shan Masood - SIX runs

  • 15th Over

    Wahab Riaz 13 Runs8.33 Run Rate1/12630 Remaining Balls
  • 15.6
    4

    Wahab Riaz balls to TH David - Four runs

  • 15.5
    4

    Wahab Riaz balls to TH David - Four runs

  • 15.4
    1lb

    Wahab Riaz balls to Shan Masood - 1 - leg bye

  • 15.3
    2

    Wahab Riaz balls to Shan Masood - 2 runs

  • 15.2
    1

    Wahab Riaz balls to TH David - 1 run

  • 15.1
    1

    Wahab Riaz balls to Shan Masood - 1 run

  • 14th Over

    LS Livingstone 11 Runs8 Run Rate1/11336 Remaining Balls
  • 14.6
    6

    LS Livingstone balls to TH David - SIX runs

  • 14.5
    1

    LS Livingstone balls to Shan Masood - 1 run

  • 14.4
    1

    LS Livingstone balls to TH David - 1 run

  • 14.3

    LS Livingstone balls to TH David - no run

  • 14.2
    2

    LS Livingstone balls to TH David - 2 runs

  • 14.1
    1

    LS Livingstone balls to Shan Masood - 1 run

  • 13th Over

    Wahab Riaz 6 Runs1 Wickets7.76 Run Rate1/10242 Remaining Balls
  • 13.7

    Wahab Riaz balls to TH David - no run

  • 13.6
    1w

    Wahab Riaz balls to TH David - WIDE ball

  • 13.5
    1

    Wahab Riaz balls to Shan Masood - 1 run

  • 13.4
    1

    Wahab Riaz balls to TH David - 1 run

  • 13.3
    W

    Wahab Riaz balls to Mohammad Rizwan - Wicket

  • 13.2
    2

    Wahab Riaz balls to Mohammad Rizwan - 2 runs

  • 13.1
    1

    Wahab Riaz balls to Shan Masood - 1 run

  • 12th Over

    Salman Irshad 9 Runs7.91 Run Rate0/9648 Remaining Balls
  • 12.6
    1

    Salman Irshad balls to Shan Masood - 1 run

  • 12.5
    1

    Salman Irshad balls to Mohammad Rizwan - 1 run

  • 12.4
    1

    Salman Irshad balls to Shan Masood - 1 run

  • 12.3
    3

    Salman Irshad balls to Mohammad Rizwan - 3 runs

  • 12.2
    2

    Salman Irshad balls to Mohammad Rizwan - 2 runs

  • 12.1
    1

    Salman Irshad balls to Shan Masood - 1 run

  • 11th Over

    LS Livingstone 9 Runs7.81 Run Rate0/8654 Remaining Balls
  • 11.6
    2

    LS Livingstone balls to Mohammad Rizwan - 2 runs

  • 11.5
    4

    LS Livingstone balls to Mohammad Rizwan - Four runs

  • 11.4
    2

    LS Livingstone balls to Mohammad Rizwan - 2 runs

  • 11.3

    LS Livingstone balls to Mohammad Rizwan - no run

  • 11.2
    1lb

    LS Livingstone balls to Shan Masood - 1 - leg bye

  • 11.1

    LS Livingstone balls to Shan Masood - no run

  • 10th Over

    Shoaib Malik 4 Runs7.7 Run Rate0/7760 Remaining Balls
  • 10.6
    1

    Shoaib Malik balls to Shan Masood - 1 run

  • 10.5
    2

    Shoaib Malik balls to Shan Masood - 2 runs

  • 10.4
    1

    Shoaib Malik balls to Mohammad Rizwan - 1 run

  • 10.3

    Shoaib Malik balls to Mohammad Rizwan - no run

  • 10.2

    Shoaib Malik balls to Mohammad Rizwan - no run

  • 10.1

    Shoaib Malik balls to Mohammad Rizwan - no run

  • 9th Over

    LS Livingstone 8 Runs8.11 Run Rate0/7466 Remaining Balls
  • 9.7
    1

    LS Livingstone balls to Mohammad Rizwan - 1 run

  • 9.6
    1

    LS Livingstone balls to Shan Masood - 1 run

  • 9.5
    2

    LS Livingstone balls to Shan Masood - 2 runs

  • 9.4
    2w

    LS Livingstone balls to Mohammad Rizwan - WIDE ball

  • 9.3

    LS Livingstone balls to Mohammad Rizwan - no run

  • 9.2
    1

    LS Livingstone balls to Shan Masood - 1 run

  • 9.1
    1

    LS Livingstone balls to Mohammad Rizwan - 1 run

  • 8th Over

    Shoaib Malik 5 Runs8.12 Run Rate0/6572 Remaining Balls
  • 8.6
    1

    Shoaib Malik balls to Mohammad Rizwan - 1 run

  • 8.5
    1

    Shoaib Malik balls to Shan Masood - 1 run

  • 8.4
    1

    Shoaib Malik balls to Mohammad Rizwan - 1 run

  • 8.3
    1

    Shoaib Malik balls to Shan Masood - 1 run

  • 8.2
    1

    Shoaib Malik balls to Mohammad Rizwan - 1 run

  • 8.1

    Shoaib Malik balls to Mohammad Rizwan - no run

  • 7th Over

    LS Livingstone 7 Runs8.57 Run Rate0/6178 Remaining Balls
  • 7.6
    1

    LS Livingstone balls to Mohammad Rizwan - 1 run

  • 7.5
    1

    LS Livingstone balls to Shan Masood - 1 run

  • 7.4

    LS Livingstone balls to Shan Masood - no run

  • 7.3
    1

    LS Livingstone balls to Mohammad Rizwan - 1 run

  • 7.2
    3

    LS Livingstone balls to Shan Masood - 3 runs

  • 7.1
    1

    LS Livingstone balls to Mohammad Rizwan - 1 run

  • 6th Over

    Salman Irshad 7 Runs8.83 Run Rate0/5484 Remaining Balls
  • 6.6
    4

    Salman Irshad balls to Shan Masood - Four runs

  • 6.5

    Salman Irshad balls to Shan Masood - no run

  • 6.4
    1

    Salman Irshad balls to Mohammad Rizwan - 1 run

  • 6.3
    1

    Salman Irshad balls to Shan Masood - 1 run

  • 6.2

    Salman Irshad balls to Shan Masood - no run

  • 6.1
    1

    Salman Irshad balls to Mohammad Rizwan - 1 run

  • 5th Over

    Wahab Riaz 9 Runs9.2 Run Rate0/4790 Remaining Balls
  • 5.6

    Wahab Riaz balls to Shan Masood - no run

  • 5.5

    Wahab Riaz balls to Shan Masood - no run

  • 5.4
    4

    Wahab Riaz balls to Shan Masood - Four runs

  • 5.3

    Wahab Riaz balls to Shan Masood - no run

  • 5.2
    4lb

    Wahab Riaz balls to Shan Masood - 4 - leg bye

  • 5.1
    1lb

    Wahab Riaz balls to Mohammad Rizwan - 1 - leg bye

  • 4th Over

    Mohammad Umar 13 Runs9.25 Run Rate0/3896 Remaining Balls
  • 4.6

    Mohammad Umar balls to Shan Masood - no run

  • 4.5

    Mohammad Umar balls to Shan Masood - no run

  • 4.4
    4

    Mohammad Umar balls to Shan Masood - Four runs

  • 4.3
    4

    Mohammad Umar balls to Shan Masood - Four runs

  • 4.2
    4

    Mohammad Umar balls to Shan Masood - Four runs

  • 4.1
    1

    Mohammad Umar balls to Mohammad Rizwan - 1 run

  • 3rd Over

    S Mahmood 10 Runs8 Run Rate0/28102 Remaining Balls
  • 3.6

    S Mahmood balls to Shan Masood - no run

  • 3.5
    1

    S Mahmood balls to Mohammad Rizwan - 1 run

  • 3.4

    S Mahmood balls to Mohammad Rizwan - no run

  • 3.3
    1

    S Mahmood balls to Shan Masood - 1 run

  • 3.2
    4

    S Mahmood balls to Shan Masood - Four runs

  • 3.1
    4

    S Mahmood balls to Shan Masood - Four runs

  • 2nd Over

    Mohammad Umar 7 Runs7 Run Rate0/16108 Remaining Balls
  • 2.6

    Mohammad Umar balls to Mohammad Rizwan - no run

  • 2.5
    1

    Mohammad Umar balls to Shan Masood - 1 run

  • 2.4

    Mohammad Umar balls to Shan Masood - no run

  • 2.3

    Mohammad Umar balls to Shan Masood - no run

  • 2.2
    4

    Mohammad Umar balls to Shan Masood - Four runs

  • 2.1
    2

    Mohammad Umar balls to Shan Masood - 2 runs

  • 1st Over

    S Mahmood 7 Runs7 Run Rate0/8114 Remaining Balls
  • 1.6
    4

    S Mahmood balls to Mohammad Rizwan - Four runs

  • 1.5

    S Mahmood balls to Mohammad Rizwan - no run

  • 1.4

    S Mahmood balls to Mohammad Rizwan - no run

  • 1.3
    1

    S Mahmood balls to Shan Masood - 1 run

  • 1.2
    1

    S Mahmood balls to Mohammad Rizwan - 1 run

  • 1.1
    1

    S Mahmood balls to Shan Masood - 1 run

Match Details

16th Match: Multan Sultans Vs Peshawar Zalmi
Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Karachi
Date & Time: 10th February at 07:30 PM IST and 07:00 PM Local Time
Live Streaming: Daraz App

Unbeaten in the first leg of the tournament, Multan Sultans will take on Peshawar Zalmi tonight at 7:30 pm.

Sultans are currently leading the points table with five wins from five matches played, while Zalmi is at the fifth spot. They played five matches and could only win two. Zalmi is looking for a fresh start in the Lahore leg matches.

Playing XI:

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c)(wk), Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, Anwar Ali, Abbas Afridi, Imran Tahir, Blessing Muzarabani, Shahnawaz Dahani

Peshawar Zalmi: Kamran Akmal (wk), Liam Livingstone, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Sherfane Rutherford, Ben Cutting, Hussain Talat, Wahab Riaz (c), Saqib Mahmood, Mohammad Umar, Salman Irshad

Follow BOL News for Latest PSL 2022 Updates – Click Here

Read More

8 hours ago
PSL 2022: Multan Sultans to face Peshawar Zalmi in tonight's fixture

Pakistan Super League (PSL) Lahore leg will start today at the Gaddafi...
9 hours ago
PCB Level-2 Coach Education Course begins at Inzamam-ul-Haq HPC

A six-day Level-2 Coach Education Course organized by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)...
9 hours ago
Babar Azam maintains top spot in ICC Men's Batting ranking

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam continues to rule the International Cricket Council (ICC)...
9 hours ago
South Africa finalize home tour agianst Bangladesh

Cricket South Africa has confirmed on Wednesday that Bangladesh will be touring...
18 hours ago
Garena free fire redeem codes 10th Feb 2022: New list of active codes

Garena free fire redeem codes for February 10th, 2022: How to Redeem...
21 hours ago
James Vince express disappointment over cancellation of England's tour to Pakistan

KARACHI: England batsman James Vince said it was "disappointing" that the proposed...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

3 mins ago
Princess Eugenie’s son celebrates his first birthday

Princess Eugenie celebrated her son August's first birthday on Thursday by posting...
Cambodia to host ASEAN foreign ministers meeting next week
4 mins ago
Cambodia to host ASEAN foreign ministers meeting next week

PHNOM PENH, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) -- Cambodia, the chair of the Association...
11 mins ago
Federal, Punjab chief law officers issued notices on plea challenging Charity Act 2018

The Lahore High Court on Thursday issued notices to the attorney general...
15 mins ago
Cash, drugs and keys recovered from Prince Harry’s ex girlfriend’s house

Prince Harry dated Cressida Bonas before marrying American actress Meghan Markle. After...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600