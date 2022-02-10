Multan Vs Peshawar Live score | MS vs PZ Live updates | Ball by Ball updates
Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans| PSL 2022 Live score updates | MS vs PZ Ball By Ball Updates
MS VS PZ: Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi will meet in the 16th match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at National Stadium Karachi.
Multan Sultans VS Peshawar Zalmi Live Score
Pakistan Super League
Live16th Match - Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Multan Sultans
Peshawar Zalmi
Zalmi chose to field.
Multan Sultans VS Peshawar Zalmi - 1st Innings
19th OverWahab Riaz 6 Runs9.21 Run Rate3/16910 Remaining Balls
- 19.31
Wahab Riaz balls to Khushdil Shah - 1 run
- 19.24
Wahab Riaz balls to Khushdil Shah - Four runs
- 19.21
Wahab Riaz balls to Khushdil Shah - 1 run
- 19.14
Wahab Riaz balls to Khushdil Shah - Four runs
- 19.1
Wahab Riaz balls to Khushdil Shah - no run
18th OverSalman Irshad 8 Runs1 Wickets9.05 Run Rate3/16312 Remaining Balls
- 18.61
Salman Irshad balls to Khushdil Shah - 1 run
- 18.51
Salman Irshad balls to TH David - 1 run
- 18.4
Salman Irshad balls to TH David - no run
- 18.3W
Salman Irshad balls to RR Rossouw - Wicket
- 18.26
Salman Irshad balls to RR Rossouw - SIX runs
- 18.1
Salman Irshad balls to RR Rossouw - no run
17th OverS Mahmood 20 Runs9.11 Run Rate2/16118 Remaining Balls
- 17.7
S Mahmood balls to TH David - no run
- 17.61w
S Mahmood balls to TH David - WIDE ball
- 17.56
S Mahmood balls to TH David - SIX runs
- 17.46
S Mahmood balls to TH David - SIX runs
- 17.3
S Mahmood balls to TH David - no run
- 17.21
S Mahmood balls to RR Rossouw - 1 run
- 17.16
S Mahmood balls to RR Rossouw - SIX runs
16th OverSalman Irshad 10 Runs1 Wickets8.43 Run Rate2/14124 Remaining Balls
- 16.61
Salman Irshad balls to RR Rossouw - 1 run
- 16.51
Salman Irshad balls to TH David - 1 run
- 16.41
Salman Irshad balls to RR Rossouw - 1 run
- 16.31
Salman Irshad balls to TH David - 1 run
- 16.2W
Salman Irshad balls to Shan Masood - Wicket
- 16.16
Salman Irshad balls to Shan Masood - SIX runs
15th OverWahab Riaz 13 Runs8.33 Run Rate1/12630 Remaining Balls
- 15.64
Wahab Riaz balls to TH David - Four runs
- 15.54
Wahab Riaz balls to TH David - Four runs
- 15.41lb
Wahab Riaz balls to Shan Masood - 1 - leg bye
- 15.32
Wahab Riaz balls to Shan Masood - 2 runs
- 15.21
Wahab Riaz balls to TH David - 1 run
- 15.11
Wahab Riaz balls to Shan Masood - 1 run
14th OverLS Livingstone 11 Runs8 Run Rate1/11336 Remaining Balls
- 14.66
LS Livingstone balls to TH David - SIX runs
- 14.51
LS Livingstone balls to Shan Masood - 1 run
- 14.41
LS Livingstone balls to TH David - 1 run
- 14.3
LS Livingstone balls to TH David - no run
- 14.22
LS Livingstone balls to TH David - 2 runs
- 14.11
LS Livingstone balls to Shan Masood - 1 run
13th OverWahab Riaz 6 Runs1 Wickets7.76 Run Rate1/10242 Remaining Balls
- 13.7
Wahab Riaz balls to TH David - no run
- 13.61w
Wahab Riaz balls to TH David - WIDE ball
- 13.51
Wahab Riaz balls to Shan Masood - 1 run
- 13.41
Wahab Riaz balls to TH David - 1 run
- 13.3W
Wahab Riaz balls to Mohammad Rizwan - Wicket
- 13.22
Wahab Riaz balls to Mohammad Rizwan - 2 runs
- 13.11
Wahab Riaz balls to Shan Masood - 1 run
12th OverSalman Irshad 9 Runs7.91 Run Rate0/9648 Remaining Balls
- 12.61
Salman Irshad balls to Shan Masood - 1 run
- 12.51
Salman Irshad balls to Mohammad Rizwan - 1 run
- 12.41
Salman Irshad balls to Shan Masood - 1 run
- 12.33
Salman Irshad balls to Mohammad Rizwan - 3 runs
- 12.22
Salman Irshad balls to Mohammad Rizwan - 2 runs
- 12.11
Salman Irshad balls to Shan Masood - 1 run
11th OverLS Livingstone 9 Runs7.81 Run Rate0/8654 Remaining Balls
- 11.62
LS Livingstone balls to Mohammad Rizwan - 2 runs
- 11.54
LS Livingstone balls to Mohammad Rizwan - Four runs
- 11.42
LS Livingstone balls to Mohammad Rizwan - 2 runs
- 11.3
LS Livingstone balls to Mohammad Rizwan - no run
- 11.21lb
LS Livingstone balls to Shan Masood - 1 - leg bye
- 11.1
LS Livingstone balls to Shan Masood - no run
10th OverShoaib Malik 4 Runs7.7 Run Rate0/7760 Remaining Balls
- 10.61
Shoaib Malik balls to Shan Masood - 1 run
- 10.52
Shoaib Malik balls to Shan Masood - 2 runs
- 10.41
Shoaib Malik balls to Mohammad Rizwan - 1 run
- 10.3
Shoaib Malik balls to Mohammad Rizwan - no run
- 10.2
Shoaib Malik balls to Mohammad Rizwan - no run
- 10.1
Shoaib Malik balls to Mohammad Rizwan - no run
9th OverLS Livingstone 8 Runs8.11 Run Rate0/7466 Remaining Balls
- 9.71
LS Livingstone balls to Mohammad Rizwan - 1 run
- 9.61
LS Livingstone balls to Shan Masood - 1 run
- 9.52
LS Livingstone balls to Shan Masood - 2 runs
- 9.42w
LS Livingstone balls to Mohammad Rizwan - WIDE ball
- 9.3
LS Livingstone balls to Mohammad Rizwan - no run
- 9.21
LS Livingstone balls to Shan Masood - 1 run
- 9.11
LS Livingstone balls to Mohammad Rizwan - 1 run
8th OverShoaib Malik 5 Runs8.12 Run Rate0/6572 Remaining Balls
- 8.61
Shoaib Malik balls to Mohammad Rizwan - 1 run
- 8.51
Shoaib Malik balls to Shan Masood - 1 run
- 8.41
Shoaib Malik balls to Mohammad Rizwan - 1 run
- 8.31
Shoaib Malik balls to Shan Masood - 1 run
- 8.21
Shoaib Malik balls to Mohammad Rizwan - 1 run
- 8.1
Shoaib Malik balls to Mohammad Rizwan - no run
7th OverLS Livingstone 7 Runs8.57 Run Rate0/6178 Remaining Balls
- 7.61
LS Livingstone balls to Mohammad Rizwan - 1 run
- 7.51
LS Livingstone balls to Shan Masood - 1 run
- 7.4
LS Livingstone balls to Shan Masood - no run
- 7.31
LS Livingstone balls to Mohammad Rizwan - 1 run
- 7.23
LS Livingstone balls to Shan Masood - 3 runs
- 7.11
LS Livingstone balls to Mohammad Rizwan - 1 run
6th OverSalman Irshad 7 Runs8.83 Run Rate0/5484 Remaining Balls
- 6.64
Salman Irshad balls to Shan Masood - Four runs
- 6.5
Salman Irshad balls to Shan Masood - no run
- 6.41
Salman Irshad balls to Mohammad Rizwan - 1 run
- 6.31
Salman Irshad balls to Shan Masood - 1 run
- 6.2
Salman Irshad balls to Shan Masood - no run
- 6.11
Salman Irshad balls to Mohammad Rizwan - 1 run
5th OverWahab Riaz 9 Runs9.2 Run Rate0/4790 Remaining Balls
- 5.6
Wahab Riaz balls to Shan Masood - no run
- 5.5
Wahab Riaz balls to Shan Masood - no run
- 5.44
Wahab Riaz balls to Shan Masood - Four runs
- 5.3
Wahab Riaz balls to Shan Masood - no run
- 5.24lb
Wahab Riaz balls to Shan Masood - 4 - leg bye
- 5.11lb
Wahab Riaz balls to Mohammad Rizwan - 1 - leg bye
4th OverMohammad Umar 13 Runs9.25 Run Rate0/3896 Remaining Balls
- 4.6
Mohammad Umar balls to Shan Masood - no run
- 4.5
Mohammad Umar balls to Shan Masood - no run
- 4.44
Mohammad Umar balls to Shan Masood - Four runs
- 4.34
Mohammad Umar balls to Shan Masood - Four runs
- 4.24
Mohammad Umar balls to Shan Masood - Four runs
- 4.11
Mohammad Umar balls to Mohammad Rizwan - 1 run
3rd OverS Mahmood 10 Runs8 Run Rate0/28102 Remaining Balls
- 3.6
S Mahmood balls to Shan Masood - no run
- 3.51
S Mahmood balls to Mohammad Rizwan - 1 run
- 3.4
S Mahmood balls to Mohammad Rizwan - no run
- 3.31
S Mahmood balls to Shan Masood - 1 run
- 3.24
S Mahmood balls to Shan Masood - Four runs
- 3.14
S Mahmood balls to Shan Masood - Four runs
2nd OverMohammad Umar 7 Runs7 Run Rate0/16108 Remaining Balls
- 2.6
Mohammad Umar balls to Mohammad Rizwan - no run
- 2.51
Mohammad Umar balls to Shan Masood - 1 run
- 2.4
Mohammad Umar balls to Shan Masood - no run
- 2.3
Mohammad Umar balls to Shan Masood - no run
- 2.24
Mohammad Umar balls to Shan Masood - Four runs
- 2.12
Mohammad Umar balls to Shan Masood - 2 runs
1st OverS Mahmood 7 Runs7 Run Rate0/8114 Remaining Balls
- 1.64
S Mahmood balls to Mohammad Rizwan - Four runs
- 1.5
S Mahmood balls to Mohammad Rizwan - no run
- 1.4
S Mahmood balls to Mohammad Rizwan - no run
- 1.31
S Mahmood balls to Shan Masood - 1 run
- 1.21
S Mahmood balls to Mohammad Rizwan - 1 run
- 1.11
S Mahmood balls to Shan Masood - 1 run
Match Details
16th Match: Multan Sultans Vs Peshawar Zalmi
Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Karachi
Date & Time: 10th February at 07:30 PM IST and 07:00 PM Local Time
Live Streaming: Daraz App
Unbeaten in the first leg of the tournament, Multan Sultans will take on Peshawar Zalmi tonight at 7:30 pm.
Sultans are currently leading the points table with five wins from five matches played, while Zalmi is at the fifth spot. They played five matches and could only win two. Zalmi is looking for a fresh start in the Lahore leg matches.
Playing XI:
Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c)(wk), Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, Anwar Ali, Abbas Afridi, Imran Tahir, Blessing Muzarabani, Shahnawaz Dahani
Peshawar Zalmi: Kamran Akmal (wk), Liam Livingstone, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Sherfane Rutherford, Ben Cutting, Hussain Talat, Wahab Riaz (c), Saqib Mahmood, Mohammad Umar, Salman Irshad
