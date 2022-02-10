Multan Vs Peshawar live score

Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans| PSL 2022 Live score updates | MS vs PZ Ball By Ball Updates

MS VS PZ: Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi will meet in the 16th match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at National Stadium Karachi.

Multan Sultans VS Peshawar Zalmi Live Score

Multan Sultans VS Peshawar Zalmi - 1st Innings 19th Over Wahab Riaz 6 Runs 9.21 Run Rate 3/169 10 Remaining Balls

19.3 1 Wahab Riaz balls to Khushdil Shah - 1 run

19.2 4 Wahab Riaz balls to Khushdil Shah - Four runs

19.2 1 Wahab Riaz balls to Khushdil Shah - 1 run

19.1 4 Wahab Riaz balls to Khushdil Shah - Four runs

19.1 Wahab Riaz balls to Khushdil Shah - no run

18th Over Salman Irshad 8 Runs 1 Wickets 9.05 Run Rate 3/163 12 Remaining Balls

18.6 1 Salman Irshad balls to Khushdil Shah - 1 run

18.5 1 Salman Irshad balls to TH David - 1 run

18.4 Salman Irshad balls to TH David - no run

18.3 W Salman Irshad balls to RR Rossouw - Wicket

18.2 6 Salman Irshad balls to RR Rossouw - SIX runs

18.1 Salman Irshad balls to RR Rossouw - no run

17th Over S Mahmood 20 Runs 9.11 Run Rate 2/161 18 Remaining Balls

17.7 S Mahmood balls to TH David - no run

17.6 1w S Mahmood balls to TH David - WIDE ball

17.5 6 S Mahmood balls to TH David - SIX runs

17.4 6 S Mahmood balls to TH David - SIX runs

17.3 S Mahmood balls to TH David - no run

17.2 1 S Mahmood balls to RR Rossouw - 1 run

17.1 6 S Mahmood balls to RR Rossouw - SIX runs

16th Over Salman Irshad 10 Runs 1 Wickets 8.43 Run Rate 2/141 24 Remaining Balls

16.6 1 Salman Irshad balls to RR Rossouw - 1 run

16.5 1 Salman Irshad balls to TH David - 1 run

16.4 1 Salman Irshad balls to RR Rossouw - 1 run

16.3 1 Salman Irshad balls to TH David - 1 run

16.2 W Salman Irshad balls to Shan Masood - Wicket

16.1 6 Salman Irshad balls to Shan Masood - SIX runs

15th Over Wahab Riaz 13 Runs 8.33 Run Rate 1/126 30 Remaining Balls

15.6 4 Wahab Riaz balls to TH David - Four runs

15.5 4 Wahab Riaz balls to TH David - Four runs

15.4 1lb Wahab Riaz balls to Shan Masood - 1 - leg bye

15.3 2 Wahab Riaz balls to Shan Masood - 2 runs

15.2 1 Wahab Riaz balls to TH David - 1 run

15.1 1 Wahab Riaz balls to Shan Masood - 1 run

14th Over LS Livingstone 11 Runs 8 Run Rate 1/113 36 Remaining Balls

14.6 6 LS Livingstone balls to TH David - SIX runs

14.5 1 LS Livingstone balls to Shan Masood - 1 run

14.4 1 LS Livingstone balls to TH David - 1 run

14.3 LS Livingstone balls to TH David - no run

14.2 2 LS Livingstone balls to TH David - 2 runs

14.1 1 LS Livingstone balls to Shan Masood - 1 run

13th Over Wahab Riaz 6 Runs 1 Wickets 7.76 Run Rate 1/102 42 Remaining Balls

13.7 Wahab Riaz balls to TH David - no run

13.6 1w Wahab Riaz balls to TH David - WIDE ball

13.5 1 Wahab Riaz balls to Shan Masood - 1 run

13.4 1 Wahab Riaz balls to TH David - 1 run

13.3 W Wahab Riaz balls to Mohammad Rizwan - Wicket

13.2 2 Wahab Riaz balls to Mohammad Rizwan - 2 runs

13.1 1 Wahab Riaz balls to Shan Masood - 1 run

12th Over Salman Irshad 9 Runs 7.91 Run Rate 0/96 48 Remaining Balls

12.6 1 Salman Irshad balls to Shan Masood - 1 run

12.5 1 Salman Irshad balls to Mohammad Rizwan - 1 run

12.4 1 Salman Irshad balls to Shan Masood - 1 run

12.3 3 Salman Irshad balls to Mohammad Rizwan - 3 runs

12.2 2 Salman Irshad balls to Mohammad Rizwan - 2 runs

12.1 1 Salman Irshad balls to Shan Masood - 1 run

11th Over LS Livingstone 9 Runs 7.81 Run Rate 0/86 54 Remaining Balls

11.6 2 LS Livingstone balls to Mohammad Rizwan - 2 runs

11.5 4 LS Livingstone balls to Mohammad Rizwan - Four runs

11.4 2 LS Livingstone balls to Mohammad Rizwan - 2 runs

11.3 LS Livingstone balls to Mohammad Rizwan - no run

11.2 1lb LS Livingstone balls to Shan Masood - 1 - leg bye

11.1 LS Livingstone balls to Shan Masood - no run

10th Over Shoaib Malik 4 Runs 7.7 Run Rate 0/77 60 Remaining Balls

10.6 1 Shoaib Malik balls to Shan Masood - 1 run

10.5 2 Shoaib Malik balls to Shan Masood - 2 runs

10.4 1 Shoaib Malik balls to Mohammad Rizwan - 1 run

10.3 Shoaib Malik balls to Mohammad Rizwan - no run

10.2 Shoaib Malik balls to Mohammad Rizwan - no run

10.1 Shoaib Malik balls to Mohammad Rizwan - no run

9th Over LS Livingstone 8 Runs 8.11 Run Rate 0/74 66 Remaining Balls

9.7 1 LS Livingstone balls to Mohammad Rizwan - 1 run

9.6 1 LS Livingstone balls to Shan Masood - 1 run

9.5 2 LS Livingstone balls to Shan Masood - 2 runs

9.4 2w LS Livingstone balls to Mohammad Rizwan - WIDE ball

9.3 LS Livingstone balls to Mohammad Rizwan - no run

9.2 1 LS Livingstone balls to Shan Masood - 1 run

9.1 1 LS Livingstone balls to Mohammad Rizwan - 1 run

8th Over Shoaib Malik 5 Runs 8.12 Run Rate 0/65 72 Remaining Balls

8.6 1 Shoaib Malik balls to Mohammad Rizwan - 1 run

8.5 1 Shoaib Malik balls to Shan Masood - 1 run

8.4 1 Shoaib Malik balls to Mohammad Rizwan - 1 run

8.3 1 Shoaib Malik balls to Shan Masood - 1 run

8.2 1 Shoaib Malik balls to Mohammad Rizwan - 1 run

8.1 Shoaib Malik balls to Mohammad Rizwan - no run

7th Over LS Livingstone 7 Runs 8.57 Run Rate 0/61 78 Remaining Balls

7.6 1 LS Livingstone balls to Mohammad Rizwan - 1 run

7.5 1 LS Livingstone balls to Shan Masood - 1 run

7.4 LS Livingstone balls to Shan Masood - no run

7.3 1 LS Livingstone balls to Mohammad Rizwan - 1 run

7.2 3 LS Livingstone balls to Shan Masood - 3 runs

7.1 1 LS Livingstone balls to Mohammad Rizwan - 1 run

6th Over Salman Irshad 7 Runs 8.83 Run Rate 0/54 84 Remaining Balls

6.6 4 Salman Irshad balls to Shan Masood - Four runs

6.5 Salman Irshad balls to Shan Masood - no run

6.4 1 Salman Irshad balls to Mohammad Rizwan - 1 run

6.3 1 Salman Irshad balls to Shan Masood - 1 run

6.2 Salman Irshad balls to Shan Masood - no run

6.1 1 Salman Irshad balls to Mohammad Rizwan - 1 run

5th Over Wahab Riaz 9 Runs 9.2 Run Rate 0/47 90 Remaining Balls

5.6 Wahab Riaz balls to Shan Masood - no run

5.5 Wahab Riaz balls to Shan Masood - no run

5.4 4 Wahab Riaz balls to Shan Masood - Four runs

5.3 Wahab Riaz balls to Shan Masood - no run

5.2 4lb Wahab Riaz balls to Shan Masood - 4 - leg bye

5.1 1lb Wahab Riaz balls to Mohammad Rizwan - 1 - leg bye

4th Over Mohammad Umar 13 Runs 9.25 Run Rate 0/38 96 Remaining Balls

4.6 Mohammad Umar balls to Shan Masood - no run

4.5 Mohammad Umar balls to Shan Masood - no run

4.4 4 Mohammad Umar balls to Shan Masood - Four runs

4.3 4 Mohammad Umar balls to Shan Masood - Four runs

4.2 4 Mohammad Umar balls to Shan Masood - Four runs

4.1 1 Mohammad Umar balls to Mohammad Rizwan - 1 run

3rd Over S Mahmood 10 Runs 8 Run Rate 0/28 102 Remaining Balls

3.6 S Mahmood balls to Shan Masood - no run

3.5 1 S Mahmood balls to Mohammad Rizwan - 1 run

3.4 S Mahmood balls to Mohammad Rizwan - no run

3.3 1 S Mahmood balls to Shan Masood - 1 run

3.2 4 S Mahmood balls to Shan Masood - Four runs

3.1 4 S Mahmood balls to Shan Masood - Four runs

2nd Over Mohammad Umar 7 Runs 7 Run Rate 0/16 108 Remaining Balls

2.6 Mohammad Umar balls to Mohammad Rizwan - no run

2.5 1 Mohammad Umar balls to Shan Masood - 1 run

2.4 Mohammad Umar balls to Shan Masood - no run

2.3 Mohammad Umar balls to Shan Masood - no run

2.2 4 Mohammad Umar balls to Shan Masood - Four runs

2.1 2 Mohammad Umar balls to Shan Masood - 2 runs

1st Over S Mahmood 7 Runs 7 Run Rate 0/8 114 Remaining Balls

1.6 4 S Mahmood balls to Mohammad Rizwan - Four runs

1.5 S Mahmood balls to Mohammad Rizwan - no run

1.4 S Mahmood balls to Mohammad Rizwan - no run

1.3 1 S Mahmood balls to Shan Masood - 1 run

1.2 1 S Mahmood balls to Mohammad Rizwan - 1 run

1.1 1 S Mahmood balls to Shan Masood - 1 run

Match Details

16th Match: Multan Sultans Vs Peshawar Zalmi

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Karachi

Date & Time: 10th February at 07:30 PM IST and 07:00 PM Local Time

Live Streaming: Daraz App

Unbeaten in the first leg of the tournament, Multan Sultans will take on Peshawar Zalmi tonight at 7:30 pm.

Sultans are currently leading the points table with five wins from five matches played, while Zalmi is at the fifth spot. They played five matches and could only win two. Zalmi is looking for a fresh start in the Lahore leg matches.

Playing XI:

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c)(wk), Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, Anwar Ali, Abbas Afridi, Imran Tahir, Blessing Muzarabani, Shahnawaz Dahani

Peshawar Zalmi: Kamran Akmal (wk), Liam Livingstone, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Sherfane Rutherford, Ben Cutting, Hussain Talat, Wahab Riaz (c), Saqib Mahmood, Mohammad Umar, Salman Irshad

