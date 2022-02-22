Munim Shahriar included in Bangladesh T20 squad against Afghanistan

Uncapped opening batsman Munim Shahriar was named to Bangladesh's 14-man T20 team for a two-match series against Afghanistan next month on Tuesday.

Uncapped opening batsman Munim Shahriar was named to Bangladesh’s 14-man T20 team for a two-match series against Afghanistan next month on Tuesday.

In the recently concluded Bangladesh Premier League T20 tournament, Shahriar, 23, scored 178 runs with a strike rate of 152 in six matches for Barishal.

Yasir Ali, a test batsman who has yet to play white-ball cricket, has been included. After missing Bangladesh’s last T20 series against Pakistan in November, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, and Shakib Al Hasan all return.

Najmaul Hossain, the opener, and wicketkeeper-batsman Nurul Hasan, the wicketkeeper-batsman, were both dropped.

Afghanistan will play Bangladesh in three ODI beginning on Wednesday in Chattogram, followed by a T20 match in Mirpur on March 3 and 5.

Bangladesh T20 squad

Mahmudullah Riyad (capt), Liton Das, Munim Shahriar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Yasir Ali, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Shohidul Islam, Mohammad Naim.

For the latest Sports News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Sports News on bolnews.com