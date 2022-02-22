Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

22nd Feb, 2022. 08:55 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Munim Shahriar included in Bangladesh T20 squad against Afghanistan

Uncapped opening batsman Munim Shahriar was named to Bangladesh's 14-man T20 team for a two-match series against Afghanistan next month on Tuesday.

Web Desk BOL News

22nd Feb, 2022. 08:55 pm
Munim Shahriar

Munim Shahriar. © YouTube

Uncapped opening batsman Munim Shahriar was named to Bangladesh’s 14-man T20 team for a two-match series against Afghanistan next month on Tuesday.

In the recently concluded Bangladesh Premier League T20 tournament, Shahriar, 23, scored 178 runs with a strike rate of 152 in six matches for Barishal.

Yasir Ali, a test batsman who has yet to play white-ball cricket, has been included. After missing Bangladesh’s last T20 series against Pakistan in November, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, and Shakib Al Hasan all return.

Najmaul Hossain, the opener, and wicketkeeper-batsman Nurul Hasan, the wicketkeeper-batsman, were both dropped.

Afghanistan will play Bangladesh in three ODI beginning on Wednesday in Chattogram, followed by a T20 match in Mirpur on March 3 and 5.

Bangladesh T20 squad

Mahmudullah Riyad (capt), Liton Das, Munim Shahriar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Yasir Ali, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Shohidul Islam, Mohammad Naim.

For the latest Sports News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Sports News on bolnews.com

Read More

1 hour ago
Watch: Azhar Ali excited to join Worcestershire

Azhar Ali, a Pakistani batsman, is excited to be joining Worcestershire in...
3 hours ago
ICA condemns threats sent to Wriddhiman Saha

The Indian Cricketers' Association (ICA) has condemned the threats sent by a...
5 hours ago
Competitions under Kamyab Jawan Sports, Talent Hunt Drive to begin from March

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar said the...
5 hours ago
Fans' welcome 'exceeded expectations', says Djokovic after winning return

Novak Djokovic admitted the warm reception he was given by fans in Dubai on...
6 hours ago
'Easier if Djokovic gets vaccinated,' says Murray

Andy Murray said on Monday he does not agree with Novak Djokovic's stance...
6 hours ago
Usman Qadir, Ben Cutting to miss HBL PSL 7 playoffs

Peshawar Zalmi won their last group-stage match of the seventh edition of...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

kangaroo
1 min ago
Spotted: A mysterious kangaroo was snapped near a Danish road

A kangaroo hopped loose next to a road in Denmark, and local...
Shah Rukh
8 mins ago
Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan is set to make a debut as a writer for a series

Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is preparing...
Kylie
8 mins ago
Kylie Jenner’s newborn son has a sweet middle name that honors his father Travis

She is one of the most popular and followed celebrities on Instagram,...
Mathira came to Alizeh Shah's defense over Zarnish Khan's harsh statement 
15 mins ago
Mathira came to Alizeh Shah’s defense over Zarnish Khan’s harsh statement 

Actress and model Mathira came to support Alizeh Shah over Zarnish Khan's...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600