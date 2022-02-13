Nathan Chen wins Olympic figure skating gold

Eight golds were up for grabs on the sixth day of competition in the Chinese capital

Nathan Chen won a dominant figure skating gold for his first Olympic title as reigning champion Yuzuru Hanyu fell twice on the ice and failed to win a medal in Beijing on Thursday.

One of the most eagerly anticipated events of the Games came as the IOC refused to comment on a reported doping case involving another figure skater, 15-year-old Russian sensation Kamila Valieva.

Eight golds were up for grabs on the sixth day of competition in the Chinese capital, with the Americans Chen and Chloe Kim, in the snowboard halfpipe, blitzing the opposition to win two of them in style.

An Olympic title had been the only major prize eluding three-time world champion Chen, but he finally won the gold with an overall score of 332.60, while the Japanese duo of Yuma Kagiyama, on 310.05, and Uno Shoma took silver and bronze. Hanyu was fourth.

An elated Chen said: “I’d always of course dreamed about making the Olympics and winning the Olympics but I was like… I don’t know if I can make that happen.

“I haven’t really had time to process fully but it’s amazing so far.”

Hanyu was chasing a third Olympic gold but having started the day eighth after a disappointing short programme, the Japanese icon went for broke with a free skate that included an attempt at a quadruple axel — something no skater has ever landed in competition.

That remains the case after the “Ice Prince” tumbled twice, once trying to nail the notoriously difficult jump.

“Honestly, it feels like everything has gone wrong this time around, but I did my best,” said the 27-year-old, who only arrived in Beijing on Sunday.

Skating to “Rocket Man” by Elton John, Chen lived up to his nickname “Quad King” in a routine in which the 22-year-old landed five quadruple jumps, to rapturous cheers from the crowd.

– Sensational Kim –

After the US won their first gold in Beijing with snowboarder Lindsey Jacobellis on Wednesday, they now have two more in quick succession.

The 21-year-old snowboard sensation Kim had the halfpipe title in the bag after only the first of three runs, scoring a whopping 94.00 points to take a virtually unassailable lead.

Kim became the youngest woman to win an Olympic snowboarding medal when she won halfpipe gold as a 17-year-old at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games.

She took a two-year break from competition after her Olympic success as she struggled to cope with the pressures of fame.

“What you guys need to understand is that this isn’t an easy sport,” she told reporters on Thursday.

“It’s all about being smart with it, prioritising my health and just taking it step by step. We’ll go from there.”

On the ski slopes, Johannes Strolz won alpine combined gold — emulating his father’s triumph at the 1988 Calgary Olympics.

Strolz was dropped by the Austrian team not long ago and had to fund himself, even working as a traffic policeman for a time.

“I think I’m a good example of never giving up,” said the 29-year-old.

Norway and Germany top the medals table on five golds each, with Austria and Sweden both on four.

Hirano turns anger into Gold

Japan’s Ayumu Hirano turned anger into Olympic Gold on Friday, shrugging off a perceived injustice to win the Beijing Games men’s snowboard halfpipe title with a dramatic final ride.

The dreadlocked Hirano, a silver medallist at both the 2014 and 2018 Games, said he “didn’t understand” how he could be in second place behind Australia’s Scotty James after a jaw-dropping second run in Friday’s event.

He simply got back on his board and put in an even more spectacular performance on his third and final attempt, claiming the Gold on the last run of the competition.

“I didn’t understand it — I was really angry,” the normally mild-mannered 23-year-old said of the score for his second run, which saw him become the first rider ever to land the ultra-difficult triple cork move and complete the run.

“But I turned that anger to my advantage in the third run. It helped me concentrate even more than usual.”

Hirano finished with 96.00 points, beating James into Silver on 92.50 and giving Switzerland’s Jan Scherrer the Bronze on 87.25.

American snowboard legend Shaun White, who was appearing in his final competition before retiring, finished fourth on 85.00.

The competition was touted as potentially the best halfpipe contest in snowboard history and it soon lived up to its billing.