Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 02:04 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

National badminton champion Mahoor Shahzad announces her engagement

Web Desk BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 02:04 pm
Mahnoor Shahzad engagement

Pakistani badminton player Mahoor Shahzad gets engaged with Major Faizan Alam, a Pakistan Army official.

Announcing the happy news via her Twitter handle, the top Olympian shared beautiful clicks from her engagement ceremony that took place on February 13 with family and relatives in attendance.

“Alhumdulillah, Engaged,” she wrote alongside pictures of the couple exchanging rings.

Mahoor looked ravishing in a nude coloured dress embellished with silver embroidery and stonework, while her fiancé wore a grey three-piece suit with a tie that matched the player’s dress.

Here are some beautiful pictures from the engagement ceremony.

Mahoor Shahzad gets engaged

Mahoor Shahzad gets engaged

The 25-year-old top-seed national champion badminton player has won the title in Tokyo Olympics five times in a row.

Read More

13 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo wishes Valentine's Day to girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez

Cristiano Ronaldo, a Manchester United footballer, wished his girlfriend Georgina Rodrguez a...
13 hours ago
Erin Holland looks gorgeous in new picture as she poses with rickshaw

Erin Holland, an Australian cricket commentator, has been drawing attention with her...
13 hours ago
PSL 7: Renowned commentator Pommie Mbangwa left PSL 2022

PSL 7: Mpumelelo Mbangwa, a Zimbabwean commentator, has returned home ahead of...
14 hours ago
PSL 2022 live streaming: How to watch today’s PSL 7 match live | 15th Feb

PSL 2022 live streaming: Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi will meet in...
14 hours ago
PSL 2022: Today’s schedule of PSL 7, February 15

PSL 2022: Only one match will be played during the HBL Pakistan...
14 hours ago
PSL 2022: Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi | QG vs PZ – Match Preview | Predictions

QG vs PZ: Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi will meet in the...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Faisal Vawda challenges his disqualification in IHC
1 min ago
Faisal Vawda challenges his disqualification in IHC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Faisal Vawda on Tuesday has challenged the...
11 mins ago
Kim Kardashian is hopeful for Kanye West

A source revealed how Kim feels about reuniting with West. After the...
Ayeza and Danish
12 mins ago
Ayeza and Danish leave fans swooning with recent romantic picture

Pakistani actors Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor are one of the country’s...
15 mins ago
Opposition in contact with everyone to send govt home, says Hamza

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shehbaz announced on Tuesday that the...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600