19th Feb, 2022. 08:43 pm
NBA All-Star Weekend 2022: Cade Cunningham is named Rising Stars MVP; players in the 3-point and dunk contests; live updates; how to watch

NBA All-Star Weekend 2022: Cade Cunningham is named Rising Stars MVP; players in the 3-point and dunk contests; live updates; how to watch

The league’s finest rookies and second-year players, as well as a few G League standouts, competed at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in the Rising Stars event, which included a three-game mini-tournament this year.

In the final, Team Barry defeated Team Isiah 25-20. Despite Precious Achiuwa’s strong start, Cade Cunningham led a late charge.

Earlier in the night, Team Nique fell to Team Walton 65-51 in Cleveland’s Celebrity All-Star Game. Alex Toussaint of Team Walton was named MVP.

Sunday night is headlined by Team LeBron and Team Durant, but there are numerous star-studded events to keep you occupied in the meanwhile.

Stay tuned for in-depth coverage from The Athletic’s NBA crew all weekend.

Saturday, Feb. 19

  • NBA All-Star practice presented by AT&T, 11 a.m. ET | NBA TV
  • NBA x HBCU Classic presented by AT&T, 2 p.m. ET | NBA TV / TNT / ESPN2
  • State Farm All-Star Saturday Night, 8 p.m. ET | TNT (first event: skills challenge; second event: 3-point shootout; third event: dunk contest)

 

Sunday, Feb. 20

  • NBA Legends Awards, 12 p.m. ET | NBA TV
  • NBA G League Next Gem Game, 2 p.m. ET | NBA TV
  • 71st NBA All-Star Game, 8 p.m. ET | TNT / TBS

3-point shootout, dunk contest participants

The following players will compete in tonight’s 3-point contest at NBA All-Star Weekend.

Desmond Bane (Grizzlies); Luke Kennard (Clippers); Zach LaVine (Bulls); CJ McCollum (Pelicans); Patty Mills (Nets); Karl-Anthony Towns (Timberwolves); Fred VanVleet (Raptors); Trae Young (Grizzlies); Trae Young (Grizzlies); Trae Young (Grizzlies); Trae Young (Grizzlies); Trae Young (Grizzlies); (Hawks)

The rules are as follows: Each shooter has 70 seconds to score as many points as possible from 27 balls. Around the 3-point line, there are five racks of five balls each, as is customary. There are also two deep shot sites six feet behind the 3-point line, each with one ball. Each deep three-point attempt is worth three points. The top three scorers will advance to the championship round, which will be scored in the same manner.

And here are the athletes who will be flying through the air in tonight’s dunk contest:

Jalen Green (Rockets); Obi Toppin (Knicks); Juan Toscano-Anderson (Magic) (Warriors)

The format: In the first round, each dunker will have two dunks, with a panel of five judges scoring each dunk from 6 to 10. The top two scorers will progress to the final round, which will also include two dunks apiece.

Cavs on the ‘big stage’

Evan Mobley and Isaac Okoro, who were standing next to each other on the Rising Stars stage, listened as Team Barry members were named.

The spectators in Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse erupted in cheers and ovation for the two hometown representatives as their names were called one after the other.

That’s when Mobley realised what had happened.

Oh no, Ohio…

Good day, Cleveland! The temperature is currently 21 degrees outdoors. The wind is blowing from the west at 33 miles per hour, resulting in a wind chill factor of 3°.

Ant Edwards plans to be back at All-Star weekend

On Rising Stars night, Anthony Edwards had a short night. The Timberwolves star appeared in the opening game of the night for Team Isiah, but did not play in the final. Edwards had been suffering from knee pain and sprained his ankle last week. But he insisted that his absence from the final had nothing to do with his health.

“I really wanted to see my team win,” Edwards explained.

They, however, did not. Team Barry won 25-20 over Team Isiah. Overall, Edwards said he had a good day, particularly when he sat courtside alongside to Wolves teammate Karl-Anthony Towns to watch Jaden McDaniels play for Team Payton.

Next, he intends to return to All-Star Weekend to compete in the main event.

Cade Cunningham wins Rising Stars MVP

After controlling the pace in both wins, Cade Cunningham was named the Rising Stars Challenge MVP.

Franz Wagner wins it on a free throw

