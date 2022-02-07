Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

07th Feb, 2022. 03:30 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

NCOC allows 50% spectators, children under 12 at Gaddafi Stadium

Web Desk BOL News

07th Feb, 2022. 03:30 pm
ncoc

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Monday allowed 50% spectators capacity, previous was 25% for the second leg of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 that is scheduled to undergo in Lahore from February 10. Furthermore, the authority also allowed the entry of children under the age of 12 into the venue.

During the Karachi leg of the tournament, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was only allowed to fill 25% of the spectators capacity and children under 12 were not allowed. The PCB got backlashed for not allowing the children to enjoy the matches.

According to an NCOC statement, 50% fully vaccinated spectators will be allowed to enter the stadium premises till Feb 15, and from Feb 16, 100% fully vaccinated spectators will be allowed in the Gaddafi Stadium.

The decision was revised during the forum’s meeting in Islamabad, which was presided over by Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar.

In light of escalating coronavirus infections, the NCOC limited audience capacity to 25% just days before the commencement of the PSL’s seventh season. However, as the positive rate falls, the forum’s judgement has been amended.

The Lahore leg matches, which will be played entirely under the lights of Gaddafi Stadium, will begin on February 10 with the unbeaten Multan Sultans taking on Peshawar Zalmi.

Follow BOL News for Latest PSL 2022 Updates – Click Here

Read More

15 hours ago
PAK VS AUS: 'I can't wait to go to Pakistan for the white-ball leg', says Aaron Finch

PAK VS AUS: Aaron Finch, Australia's white-ball captain, is excited to play...
15 hours ago
PSL 2022: Quetta Gladiators Vs Lahore Qalandars | QG VS LQ – Match Preview | Predictions

QG VS LQ: Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators will meet in the 15th...
15 hours ago
PSL 7: Will Smeed will be retained as Dan Lawrence replacement

PSL 7: Quetta Gladiators of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) have confirmed...
15 hours ago
Chris Cairns former New Zealand all-rounder diagnosed with bowel cancer

WELLINGTON: Chris Cairns, the legendary New Zealand cricketer, revealed on Saturday that...
16 hours ago
PSL 7: Babar Azam sets new PSL record

PSL 7: Babar Azam, the captain of the Karachi Kings, took three...
16 hours ago
PSL 7: Islamabad United won by 42-run against Karachi Kings | KK VS IU

KK VS IU: Islamabad United won by 42-run against Karachi Kings in...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

China's central bank
3 mins ago
China’s central bank injects liquidity into market in January

BEIJING - China's central bank said Monday that it pumped cash into...
Abbas pledges
9 mins ago
Abbas pledges reform as embattled PLO holds rare meeting

RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories - Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas pledged commitment to reform...
philippines covid
14 mins ago
Philippines logs 6,835 new COVID-19 cases

MANILA - The Philippines Department of Health (DOH) reported 6,835 new COVID-19...
liberal teachers
17 mins ago
In conservative Russia, liberal teachers are shown the door

SAINT PETERSBURG - Biology teacher Olga Shchegoleva had not even finished her...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600