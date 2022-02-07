NCOC allows 50% spectators, children under 12 at Gaddafi Stadium

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Monday allowed 50% spectators capacity, previous was 25% for the second leg of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 that is scheduled to undergo in Lahore from February 10. Furthermore, the authority also allowed the entry of children under the age of 12 into the venue.

During the Karachi leg of the tournament, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was only allowed to fill 25% of the spectators capacity and children under 12 were not allowed. The PCB got backlashed for not allowing the children to enjoy the matches.

According to an NCOC statement, 50% fully vaccinated spectators will be allowed to enter the stadium premises till Feb 15, and from Feb 16, 100% fully vaccinated spectators will be allowed in the Gaddafi Stadium.

The decision was revised during the forum’s meeting in Islamabad, which was presided over by Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar.

In light of escalating coronavirus infections, the NCOC limited audience capacity to 25% just days before the commencement of the PSL’s seventh season. However, as the positive rate falls, the forum’s judgement has been amended.

The Lahore leg matches, which will be played entirely under the lights of Gaddafi Stadium, will begin on February 10 with the unbeaten Multan Sultans taking on Peshawar Zalmi.

