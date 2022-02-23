New Zealand eyes for historic victory against Proteas

New Zealand is on the verge of securing the series and reclaiming the world number one spot in the second Test against South Africa on Friday.

A draw in Christchurch would give New Zealand its first series win against South Africa in 17 tries, while a win would not only complete a 2-0 series whitewash but also knock Australia off the top of the world rankings.

With eight wins from ten Tests, the legendary bowl-first green surface at Hagley Oval has been a happy hunting ground for New Zealand.

But Kyle Jamieson — who has taken 24 wickets in four Tests at the ground — said winning the toss was not necessarily an advantage.

“When we’ve batted first we’ve been able to see through tough periods and come outside the other side, so while it’s a bit important I don’t think it necessarily determines the outcome,” he said.

New Zealand won the toss in the first Test and rolled South Africa for 95 and 111, while scoring 482 in their one turn at bat.

While they downplayed the importance of the toss, Henry Nicholls, who scored 105 in New Zealand’s colossal innings-and-276-run victory, said familiarity with the ground was important.

“From a batting point of view, we know it’s tough but when you have that experience that’s the perk of having home advantage,” he said.

New Zealand have kept the same squad for the second Test, which means Trent Boult, who missed the first Test due to the birth of his third child, will not play, and Matt Henry will get another chance.

With seven for 23 in the first innings, Henry had the third-best bowling figures in New Zealand Test history, followed by two more in the second innings and an undefeated 58 with the bat.

Rather than hang their heads after the first Test, South Africa has turned the clock back to their New Year series against India, in which they lost the first Test but won the next two.

“It’s about reminding the guys that as a team, we’ve overcome a lot,” said Temba Bavuma.

“We know how it is to come back, how it is to come from behind when our backs are against the wall. We do have what it takes from a character perspective to do what we need to do.”

The batsman’s second-innings 41 was the top South African score in the first Test, and the side is looking for something bigger in the next Test.

After an unbeaten 102 against England in his seventh Test he has failed to reach three figures in 41 Tests since.

“I’m not disappointed in myself, but the team is in a space where we need someone to put up their hand and do it for the team. As much as my form has been decent for the last while, until that happens, it is still a concern for the team, so I won’t be happy with myself.”