No one’s baseless allegations can harm PSL: Faisal Javed

In response to Tasmanian cricketer James Faulkner’s abruptly quitting the Pakistan Super League (PSL)-7 alleging that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) did not pay him the money as per his contract with the league, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Faisal Javed Khan on Sunday said no one’s baseless allegations could harm the PSL.

“The success of the PSL goes to the people. Passionate cricket enthusiasts are a guarantee of PSL’s success,” Faisal Javed tweeted.

He said earlier Pakistan’s matches were played in an empty ground in the United Arab Emirates, but now international cricket was fully restored and flourishing in Pakistan.

“Alhamdulillah, the PSL has become a huge brand. Prime Minister Imran Khan’s decision three years ago that all matches will be played in Pakistan became guarantee of its success. Full participation of cricket fans – the real enjoyment of cricket is with the fans,” he added.

جوش،جذبےسےسرشار کرکٹ کے دیوانے پی ایس ایل کی کامیابی کی ضمانت ہیں-پہلے امارات میں خالی گراؤنڈ میں میچ کھیلے جاتے تھے-اب انٹرنیشنل کرکٹ پوری طرح سے پاکستان میں بحال اور فحال ہے-کسی کے بے بنیاد الزامات پی ایس ایل کو نقصان نہیں پہنچا سکتے-پی ایس ایل کی کامیابی کاسہرا عوام کو جاتا ہے — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) February 20, 2022

The Pakistan Cricket Board and Quetta Gladiators have refuted Faulkner’s claim saying that, “The PCB and Quetta Gladiators are disappointed and dismayed with the reprehensible behavior of James Faulkner, who was also part of the Abu Dhabi-leg of the Pakistan Super League in 2021, and, along with all participants, has always been treated with utmost respect.

“In the seven years of the HBL Pakistan Super League, no player has ever complained about the nonfulfillment of the PCB’s contractual obligations.

“In January 2022, for reasons best known to Mr Faulkner, his agent sent revised banking details of Mr Faulkner’s onshore account in Australia. However, the contracted 70 per cent of Mr Faulkner’s fee payment was transferred to his offshore UK bank account. The receipt of this payment was acknowledged by Mr Faulkner.”