Oleksandr Zinchenko to play for Man City despite Ukraine invasion

LONDON: Ukraine defender Oleksandr Zinchenko will play in Manchester City’s FA Cup fifth-round clash at Peterborough on Tuesday, according to Pep Guardiola.

Zinchenko was an unused replacement for City’s victory over Everton on Saturday, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Following the invasion, the 25-year-old went to an anti-war rally in Manchester’s city centre and delivered a since-deleted social media message that was harshly disparaging of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Everton fans’ display of support for Ukraine during City’s Premier League game at Goodison Park on Saturday drove Zinchenko to tears.

Despite the fact that the left-back did not participate on that occasion, Guardiola indicated on Monday that he is in the ideal frame of mind to return when City travels to Peterborough in the Championship.

“I think it will be good for him to play and show the reason why he is here. He is a magnificent player and needs to play football,” Guardiola said.

Zinchenko has joined the chorus of voices calling for Russia’s exclusion from international sports.

On Instagram, he posted a statement urging regulatory organisations to exclude Russia and its athletes from international tournaments and impose media and sponsorship bans on the country.

City travel to Peterborough after a controversial 1-0 win against Everton put them six points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Everton felt they should have been handed a late penalty for handball against Rodri, but Phil Foden’s 82nd-minute strike proved crucial.

VAR looked into the incident, but referee Paul Tierney’s original judgement stood.

Even Guardiola now accepts City got lucky and he said: “The pass of Dele Alli looks offside but, Richarlison, if he is not offside it’s a penalty.”

Guardiola, whose team had been trounced by Tottenham in their last match, urged his players to continue their winning streak against Peterborough.

“It’s one game. If we lose the next game the momentum is over,” he said.

“All the time Goodison Park was difficult for us. The celebrations were exceptional because we knew how difficult it was, a good example of what we will face in the last 11 games of the Premier League.

“Every game will be quite similar. We will have to suffer and struggle and we are able to face it.”

There was also a managerial change in the Premier League over the weekend, with Leeds sacking Marcelo Bielsa, a long-time role model for Guardiola.

“I’m so sorry for him. His legacy is there, in the Leeds city and club, and I’m pretty sure with the players. His influence is massive,” Guardiola said.

“Unfortunately all managers are subject to results, and maybe they were not good, but the games played in three or four seasons at Leeds were spectacular to watch and I wish him all the best in future.”

