Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 09:07 pm
Pak vs Aus 2022 Schedule, Match, Time, Date, and Venue

Pak vs Aus 2022 Schedule: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Cricket Australia (CA) have revealed the schedule for Australia's men's cricket team's three-test, three-ODI, and one T20I tour of Pakistan in 2022.

Pak vs Aus 2022 Schedule
The tour will begin and end in Rawalpindi, with the first Test scheduled for March 4-8 and the four white-ball matches scheduled for March 29 to April 5.

The two cricket boards have also agreed that Australia’s Test team will finish their isolation in Australia before travelling to Islamabad on a chartered plane on February 27. They will hold training sessions at the Pindi Cricket Stadium after one-day room isolation.

Following their isolation in Australia, Australia’s white-ball players are expected to arrive in Lahore on March 24. Following a one-day isolation period upon arrival, they will join the rest of the team and proceed to Islamabad for the inaugural ODI on March 29 in Rawalpindi.

The Tests will be part of the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Test Championship, while the ODIs will be part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League, from which the top eight teams, including hosts India, will qualify directly for the 2023 50-over World Cup.

Pak vs Aus 2022 Schedule

TeamMatchTimeDateVenue
Pak vs Aus1st Test10:00 AM4th - 8th MarPindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
Pak vs Aus2nd Test10:00 AM12th - 16th MarNational Stadium, Karachi
Pak vs Aus3rd Test10:00 AM21st - 25th MarGaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Pak vs Aus1st ODI10:00 AM29th MarPindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
Pak vs Aus2nd ODI10:00 AM31st MarPindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
Pak vs Aus3rd ODI10:00 AM2nd AprPindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
Pak vs AusOnly T20I03:00 PM5th AprPindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

