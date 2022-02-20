PAK vs AUS: Alex Carey take pause from cricket to prepare for his upcoming tour

PAK vs AUS: Alex Carey, Australia's wicket-keeper batsman, has decided that he will take a pause from cricket before flying to Pakistan.

Carey is looking forward to spending time with his family and preparing mentally for his first overseas Test tour.

It’s worth noting that Carey has been playing nonstop cricket for the past five months in Australia’s main first-class tournament, the Marsh Sheffield Shield.

Before reporting to national service for the 2021-22 Ashes series, he played six Shield games.

After playing in all of the Ashes Tests, he went on to play five Marsh One-Day Cup matches and three Big Bash League games with the Adelaide Strikers to round up his long-playing season.

“There’s no more games of cricket for me until we get to Pakistan,” said Alex Carey.

“I’ll just spend this week with the family, heading down south, staying away from everyone to minimise contact and then jump on the plane to Melbourne and then Pakistan,”

“I’ll do some running and probably find time to have a catch and a hit throughout the next week, but a lot of it will be family time ahead of the next couple of months. And just put my feet up — hopefully take my mind totally off cricket for five or six days,” added Carey.

Carey is excited for the conditions in Pakistan and has advised his team to prepare for a spin-friendly pitch.

“Preparing for the most difficult scenario from our perspective would mean preparing for spin-friendly conditions. If you prepare for that, but then come up against something different — if they’re quick-friendly pitches that are a bit harder and bouncy — then we’ve all experienced more of those conditions here in Australia than the spinner-friendly ones.”

“But we’ll probably get a taste of all of those at some stage, and I have no expectations. It’s more just the excitement to get over there and have a week or so lead-in to that first Test — catch balls, hit balls, face spinners, face quicks, face the reversing ball,” he said.

“For me it’s just continuing to build, and to keep having those close relationships with the spinners that is very important. It’s going to be interesting, and exciting,” Carey added.

In Pakistan, Australia will play three Tests, three One-Day Internationals, and one Twenty20 International.

