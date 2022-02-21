PAK vs AUS: ‘challenge for Pakistan is they actually haven’t played much international cricket at home,’ says Ben Dunk

PAK vs AUS: Ben Dunk, a hard-hitting batsman, believes that playing away from home would be a challenge for Australia and that the Pakistan-Australia Test series will be exciting.

Dunk, who is presently playing in the Pakistan Super League, believes that the larger Test nations, including Australia, should play away from home since it is healthy for Test cricket’s health.

“I am a cricket lover and I think for the health of Test cricket around the world, not only in Pakistan, it’s important that some of the bigger test playing nations really do play series away from home.

“I am hopeful that the Australian cricket team certainly plays a part in that.”

Ben Dunk said he hopes the wickets won’t be too flat in the Test matches because he expects a great battle between bat and ball.

“The whole challenge of playing away from home is that the home team has an advantage. And, the challenge for Pakistan is they actually haven’t played much international cricket at home.

“So, you know, in terms of really getting to know their own conditions and everything like that, it’s been a little while.

“However, I think it’s going to be a tremendous series in terms of bat versus ball. I hope that wickets are really conducive to good test cricket, I hope they’re not too flat and become too batter friendly,” he reiterated.

“And if we see some of that I think we’re in for some entertaining cricket.”

Dunk, who plays for the Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League, praised his teammate Fakhar Zaman, saying that Zaman was playing the ball on its merits rather than pre-meditating.

“Fakhar has been working very hard on his game. I think there are a number of reasons why he’s been more successful this year.

“One of the reasons why I think he is being a little bit more patient than he has been in the past is probably because he is not pre-meditating as much as he has in the past.

“I think he’s playing the ball on merit and hitting the ball where it needs to go. What we’re seeing from Fakhar is just an absolute masterclass in how to bat in T20 Cricket. It’s been amazing now to see some of that hard work really pay off.”

