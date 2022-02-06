PAK VS AUS: ‘I can’t wait to go to Pakistan for the white-ball leg’, says Aaron Finch

PAK VS AUS: Aaron Finch, Australia's white-ball captain, is excited to play in Pakistan now that the tour dates have been finalised.

Australia’s captain Aaron Finch (L) speaks with his Pakistan’s counterpart Babar Azam before the start of the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup semi-final match between Australia and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on November 11, 2021. Photo: AFP

PAK VS AUS: Aaron Finch, Australia’s white-ball captain, is excited to play in Pakistan now that the tour dates have been finalised.

The tour will include three Tests, three One-Day Internationals, and one Twenty20 match, with squads to be announced in the following days. It’s Australia’s first trip to Pakistan since Mark Taylor’s team won the three-match series 1-0 in 1998.

“As a player, I can’t wait to go to Pakistan for the white-ball leg,” Finch told Sportstar from Melbourne.

“That’s one part of the world that’s been deprived of (international) cricket for a long time now, and world cricket’s in a much better place when Pakistan’s thriving as a cricket nation,” he added.

Finch exalted Pakistan’s rich history in the game. “I think we’ve to do everything to make sure the game is as sustainable as it can be all around the world. We are doing the game a disservice if we don’t do that. And as far as I’m aware, we will have a full-strength pool to pick the squad from.”

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Cricket Australia (CA) announced the amended schedule for the Australian men’s cricket team’s trip of Pakistan in 2022 yesterday.

The tour will now begin and end in Rawalpindi, with the first Test scheduled for March 4-8 and the four white-ball matches scheduled for March 29 to April 5.

Due to the change in the first Test site, the second Test will be held in Karachi from March 12 to 16 and the third in Lahore from March 21 to 25.

Revised schedule

27 Feb – Arrival in Islamabad

4-8 Mar – 1st Test, Rawalpindi

12-16 Mar – 2nd Test, Karachi

21-25 Mar – 3rd Test, Lahore

29 Mar – 1st ODI, Rawalpindi

31 Mar – 2nd ODI, Rawalpindi

2 April – 3rd ODI, Rawalpindi

5 Apr – one-off T20I, Rawalpindi

6 Apr – Departure

For the latest Sports News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Sports News on bolnews.com