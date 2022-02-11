PAK VS AUS: ‘I don’t think this will be a very easy one for Pakistan,’ says Misbah-ul-Haq

PAK VS AUS: Misbah-ul-Haq, the former Pakistan captain and head coach believe that a world-class Australian bowling line-up will pose a challenge to Pakistan's batting line-up in these conditions.

PAK VS AUS: Misbah-ul-Haq, the former Pakistan captain and head coach believe that a world-class Australian bowling line-up will pose a challenge to Pakistan’s batting line-up in these conditions.

Australia will play three Tests, three ODIs, and one T20I in Pakistan, having previously visited the subcontinent in 1998.

Despite rumours in the media that a small number of Australian players had withdrawn from the Pakistan tour due to safety concerns, Cricket Australia (CA) has announced a full-strength lineup that will make the tournament a must-watch event commencing in early March.

Misbah, who stepped down as Pakistan’s head coach last year, stated that Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Cameron Green, and Nathan Lyon will put Pakistan’s batting line-up to the test.

“I don’t think this will be a very easy one for Pakistan,” said Misbah in an interview.

“Considering that players won’t be as well prepared for this after playing T20 cricket for some time, it is hard for both batters and bowlers to adapt in Test cricket.

“As a batter, your bat doesn’t stop. It’s a different ball game. In Test cricket, your defence and leaving the ball, you have to utilize these things a lot. In T20 cricket, you have to score off every ball.

“Bowlers will be challenged as well, from spending 80 minutes on the field to six hours in Test cricket. A lot of the times we say they are professionals and should adjust. We should also consider that despite being professionals, players are humans too.

“It is not going to be easy for the batters, despite the conditions, this is a top-class bowling attack. Facing Starc, Hazlewood and even Cameron Green, he is a very good bowler. So it will be a challenge for Pakistan’s batting line-up in these conditions,” he concluded.

For the latest Sports News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Sports News on bolnews.com