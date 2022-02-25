Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

26th Feb, 2022. 12:35 am
Pak vs Aus: Pat Cummins and his team is “comfortable” with security measures

SYDNEY: As Australia prepares to fly into Pakistan for the first time since 1998, Test captain Pat Cummins says his team is "comfortable" with security measures and "excited" about what lies ahead.

Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins. © YouTube

SYDNEY: As Australia prepares to fly into Pakistan for the first time since 1998, Test captain Pat Cummins says his team is “comfortable” with security measures and “excited” about what lies ahead.

They are scheduled to leave over the weekend for the first of three Tests in Rawalpindi on March 4th, with less than a week to acclimate and no warm-up matches.

It will be followed by Tests in Karachi and Lahore, followed by three ODI and a T20 match in Rawalpindi.

“We’ve got to a place where everyone hopping on the plane is comfortable with where it’s all sitting. It’s been a really thorough body of work that the security and the logistics teams have worked through,” Pat Cummins said.

“And obviously the added layer of bio-security in these times as well. So we’re feeling really good and once we get over there, we’re going to be able to just concentrate on the cricket.

“More than anything it’s a really special tour,” he added. “We’re going to fly over there and experience something for the first time. We’re really excited, everyone is in a good place.”

Cricket-mad country following a terror attack on a bus bringing the Sri Lankan squad in Lahore in 2009, Pakistan went for a long time without receiving a visit from an overseas team.

Until 2015, when normal service was tentatively resumed, they were compelled to play their home international matches elsewhere, largely in the United Arab Emirates.

However, security issues arose again last year when New Zealand cancelled their first visit to the country in 18 years just before the first match was scheduled to begin due to a security alert.

Australia enters the series fresh off a 4-0 Ashes thrashing of England at home this summer, and the starting XI for Rawalpindi is expected to be similar.

Usman Khawaja, a Pakistani-born batsman, will partner David Warner at the top of the order, replacing Marcus Harris, who was dropped during the Ashes.

Steve Smith, who had a concussion during the team’s recent T20 series against Sri Lanka, has recovered and will keep his spot, according to Cummins.

Otherwise, the side will be similar to the one that played England in the fifth Test last month, with pace from Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Mitch Starc, and spin from Nathan Lyon.

Australia Test squad

Pat Cummins (capt), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner.

Australia ODI and T20 squad

Aaron Finch (capt), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Ben McDermott, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa.

For the latest Sports News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Sports News on bolnews.com

