Web Desk BOL News

03rd Feb, 2022. 07:58 pm
PAK vs AUS: Pat Cummins confident on getting a full team for Pakistan tour

PAK vs AUS: Australia’s skipper Pat Cummins is confident on getting a full team for the Pakistan tour with only a few players still concerned about the security issues.

Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins. © Pakistan Today

PAK vs AUS: Australia’s skipper Pat Cummins is confident on getting a full team for the Pakistan tour with only a few players still concerned about the security issues.

Cricket Australia (CA)’s board is set to approve the tour on Friday. The pre-trip security briefing was well received by the officials.

Following a reported terror attack in Pakistan, a few players expressed their concern over the tour.

Pat Cummins, on the other hand, indicated that most players are fine with the tour going on as planned, although he acknowledged that some players may choose to skip it.

“I think we’ll get close to a full-strength squad,” Cummins said. “There is still a little bit of work to do. We have received a lot of information and it has been great. All the pre-tour security and biosecurity work has been done and it’s been fantastic.

“There are a couple of players still keen to get a bit more information but everyone is pumped and feeling relatively comfortable. If anyone doesn’t make the tour it is okay, we will back them for sure.”

The Australian cricket squad will go to Pakistan in the next three weeks for the first Test, which will begin on March 3 in Karachi. If CA approves the existing schedule, Rawalpindi and Lahore will host the next two Tests.

Cummins, on the other hand, revealed that he wasn’t sure who will be in the final XI for the Tests because Josh Hazlewood is still out with an injury and Jhye Richardson has already been rested for the tour.

CA sidelined David Warner and Mitchell Marsh for the Sri Lanka tour, opting to keep the Pakistan tour insight.

Selectors also lack a clear image in their heads of the situations in which they should choose players. Although the subcontinent is famed for its spinning tracks, statistics from recent years suggests that fast-bowlers have fared better.

“I thought about it yesterday for the first time and thought that will be a tough decision,” Cummins said. “They usually have a way of working themselves out.

“We’ll have a squad of 15 who did well in the Ashes. Crystal ball, I have no idea. I don’t even know what the wickets are going to look like over there.”

