PAK VS AUS: PCB Chief Executive Officer Faisal Hasnain media talk

PAK VS AUS: On Tuesday, Cricket Australia (CA) named an 18-member test squad for the long-awaited Pakistan tour, which will begin on March 4 in Rawalpindi.

PAK VS AUS: On Tuesday, Cricket Australia (CA) named an 18-member test squad for the long-awaited Pakistan tour, which will begin on March 4 in Rawalpindi.

The tour, Australia’s first in 24 years, will begin and end in Rawalpindi, with the first Test scheduled for March 4–8 and the four white-ball matches scheduled for March 29–April 5, according to a statement from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Mitch Marsh, Josh Inglis, and Mitchell Swepson are among an 18-member team announced by CA, with spinner Ashton Agar’s name being the sole addition from the expanded group of players that won the Ashes series against England.

PCB Chief Executive Officer Faisal Hasnain talks to the media, he said, “I am very happy that Australia has announced the full-strength squad to visit Pakistan.

“Pakistan team and coaching staff are announcing in two days.

“Pakistan team’s training camp is going to start from February 16.

“Last week the Australian Board of Governors approved, now the team has been announced.

“Fans from all over the world including Pakistan will see two big and attractive teams face to face,”

The Ashes have just been won by Australia, and Pakistani players have received ICC awards.

Both teams have recently competed in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 semi-finals.

Faisal Hasnain said, “PCB chairman has been a world champion player, our board has the best team.

“Club cricket plays a pivotal role between school and first-class cricket.”

The PCB, on the other hand, has yet to name a Test squad for the next home series against Australia.

Australia Test squad

Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, Steven Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

Australia vs Pakistan Schedule

March 4-8: First Test, Rawalpindi

March 12-16: Second Test, Karachi

March 21-25: Third Test, Lahore

March 29: First ODI, Rawalpindi

March 31: Second ODI, Rawalpindi

April 2: Third ODI, Rawalpindi

April 5: Only T20I, Rawalpindi

For the latest Sports News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Sports News on bolnews.com