Web Desk BOL News

28th Feb, 2022. 10:12 pm
Pak vs Aus: Rawalpindi Test tickets sold out

The excitement for the Australia series in Pakistan is at an all-time high, with tickets for the first three days of the Rawalpindi Test match already sold out.

Rawalpindi

Pindi Cricket Stadium. © Twitter

After nearly two decades, the Australian team has returned to Pakistan, and the visit promises to be unforgettable.

Cricket fans around the country are ecstatic at the possibility of witnessing world-class players up and personal.

The first three days of the Test match in Rawalpindi have been sold out online, underlining the hype around the much-anticipated tour.

© PCB Bookme

The first Test match of the historic tour will be played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The star-studded Australian team, led by world number one bowler Pat Cummins, will be in action on March 4th.

The game’s tickets have been sold out till March 6. However, seats for the next two days of the first Test match are still available.

