PAK vs AUS: Scenario-based practice matches held at training camp in Karachi

PAK vs AUS: Australia is set to tour Pakistan for the first time in 24 years for a full series, and the available players are practising at a camp in Karachi.

Different scenario-based practise matches with various aims for bowlers and batters are being held.

Scenario-based games are typically used to prepare players for a certain scenario. The players are instructed to approach the game based on their position in the lineup.

The following are some prevalent scenarios.

In the first ten overs, the openers must score at least 55 runs. The goal for middle-order hitters is usually to reach 150 runs while losing no more than two wickets.

The bowlers are given a goal to achieve, such as protecting 70 runs in the final ten overs.

To prepare players and retain their fitness, the settings are always changing.

The first Test between Pakistan and Australia will be held at Rawalpindi on March 4th.

After the Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators failed to qualify for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) playoffs, Skipper Babar Azam, Sarfaraz Ahmed, and Naseem Shah have joined the camp.

Following the conclusion of the PSL, the remaining players will join the camp.

