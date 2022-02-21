PAK vs AUS: ‘Shaheen Afridi will be a big test for David Warner,’ says Mark Waugh

PAK vs AUS: Mark Waugh, Australia's former captain and a member of the 1999 World Cup-winning squad, believes top-ranked paceman Shaheen Shah Afridi will be difficult to handle for southpaw David Warner in the forthcoming three-match Test series against Pakistan in Rawalpindi, which begins March 4.

“I don’t think Warner looked quite as comfortable against quick bowling in recent times – Mark Wood definitely unsettled him, and Shaheen Afridi will be a big test for him,” Mark Waugh said.

“It’s a different angle and for him, it’s a little bit like a right-arm quick coming round the wicket – do you play the ball, or do you leave the ball?” he added.

In comparison to India, Waugh remarked that the pitches in Pakistan holds up better and does not break easily. He does not expect green-tops and believes Pakistan will be a more difficult opponent than England.

“Pitches in Pakistan are different to that of India as they do not break early nor are dusty. They do not have much grass but help the ball to reverse swing. So I think the pacers in Pakistan are as threatful as the spinners,” he said.

“Pakistan will be a tough opposition for Australia as compared to England,” he concluded.

Cricket Australia has named its full-strength Test squad for the upcoming tour of Pakistan, which includes notable names such as Steve Smith, David Warner, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and others.

