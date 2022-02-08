Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 10:06 pm
PAK VS AUS: ‘This is going to be a really great series,’ says Allan Border

PAK VS AUS: Allan Border, a former Australian captain and great predicts a tense match between Pakistan and Australia in the forthcoming series.

Allan Border

Allan Border. © Times of India

Cricket Australia (CA) named a full-strength squad for the upcoming Pakistan tour, which will include three Tests, as many ODIs, and a single T20I.

Border stated this during the 38th PCB podcast: “This is going to be a really great series because both the sides have a lot to play for. As there has been so little cricket played in Pakistan, they’ll be expecting huge crowds to turn up to support them.”

For the first time in 24 years, the Australians are visiting Pakistan, making this a historic tour.

The 66-year-old believes that the youthful Pakistani team would be eager to establish a name for themselves against the world’s top-ranked team, while the Australians will be seeking to improve their sub-continental records.

“This is the opportunity for the boys to really make a name for themselves. From Australia’s point of view, they have not had a lot of success in the subcontinent. It would be great from their point of view that someone stands up and say, you know, we can beat Pakistan in Pakistan, something a lot of really good sides have been unable to do,” Border said.

Border went on to say that the young Pakistani team will get a chance to shine at home.

“Conversely, for Pakistan, emerging as a young team and playing against Australia at home for the first time in 24 years, there’s the opportunity to really make names for themselves.

“I think back here in Australia and the cricketing world, there is an opportunity to sit back and watch some great cricket on television and see some young stars emerge or older stars cement their reputation.”

Border played 156 Tests for Australia between 1979 and 1994, scoring 11,174 runs, including 27 hundred. He was also the first Australian captain to win the World Cup in 1987.

