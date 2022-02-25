Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 11:48 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Pak vs Aus: Traffic plan prepared for Rawalpindi during match

Pak vs Aus: For the highly anticipated Test series between Pakistan and Australia, the Rawalpindi Traffic Police have created a traffic plan for the citizens.

Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 11:48 pm
Pak vs Aus Traffic plan

© dailypakistan

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Pak vs Aus: For the highly anticipated Test series between Pakistan and Australia, the Rawalpindi Traffic Police have created a traffic plan for the citizens.

The series is set to begin on March 4, with Australia playing for the first time in Pakistan in 24 years.

Nearly 350 traffic police officers would execute specific tasks during the match at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, according to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Taimoor Khan.

Pak vs Aus Traffic plan prepared by the Rawalpindi Traffic Police:

  • During the match, Stadium Road will be entirely closed from Ninth Avenue Chowk to Double Road.
  • From Faizabad, traffic on the Double Road can take the Expressway or the Murree Road.
  • IJP Road, Pindora Chungi, Katarian, Carriage Factory, and Pirwadhai turns can be used to access Rawalpindi from Ninth Avenue traffic diverted onto Double Road.
  • Once the teams are ready to leave the stadium, the Murree Road will be completely closed from Faizabad to Double Road.
  • Sixth Road will be redirected to Saidpur Road for traffic from Rawalpindi to Islamabad.
  • To keep traffic flowing on alternate routes, more personnel will be deployed.

For the latest Sports News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Sports News on bolnews.com

Read More

3 hours ago
Islamabad vs Lahore Live Score | IU vs LQ 2nd Eliminator Match | Ball by Ball updates

Islamabad vs Lahore Live: Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars will meet in...
3 hours ago
Pak vs Aus 2022 Schedule, Match, Time, Date, and Venue

Pak vs Aus 2022 Schedule: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Cricket...
3 hours ago
PSL 7: Erin Holland has a good time with her Pakistani "Behnen"

Australian cricket commentator Erin Holland’s friendship with fellow sports broadcasters at the...
4 hours ago
PSL 7: Lahore Qalandars opts to bat against Islamabad United | LQ vs IU

LQ vs IU: Lahore Qalandars won the toss and opted to bat...
23 hours ago
IPL 2022: IPL will start from March 26 - reports

NEW DELHI: The Indian Premier League (IPL), the most valuable cricket event...
24 hours ago
Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan praised by coach Russell Domingo

CHITTAGONG: After their match-winning combination against Afghanistan in Wednesday's first ODI in...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Prince Charles
2 mins ago
Prince Charles is on the lookout for three chefs to join the royal household

According to a recent advertisement, Prince Charles is looking for not one,...
3 mins ago
Only educated youth can play due role in development of Balochistan: Gen Sarfraz

Commander 12 Corps Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali addresses teachers of Balochistan University...
LQ vs IU
21 mins ago
PSL 7: Lahore Qalandars won by 6 runs against Islamabad United | LQ vs IU

LQ vs IU: Lahore Qalandars won the match by six runs against...
Mehar Bano got engaged to Shahrukh Kazim Ali
30 mins ago
Mehar Bano got engaged to Shahrukh Kazim Ali

Pakistani actress Mehar Bano, said "Yes!" as she got engaged to Shahrukh...
Adsence Ad 300X600