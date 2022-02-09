Pak vs Aus: Waqar Younis excited about Australia tour to Pakistan

Former Pakistani bowler Waqar Younis has expressed happiness over Australia’s tour of Pakistan.

Australia will be touring Pakistan for the first time in 24 years during which they will play three Tests, three ODIs and only T20I.

Taking it to Twitter, Waqar shared a video in which he said that he is ‘excited’ about the matches that will be played after so long.

“Exciting time, guys,” the former Pakistan captain said.

“Australia is sending their cricket team to Pakistan after so so long. I want to take this opportunity to thank Cricket Australia, Pat Cummins, David Warner, and their entire team for visiting Pakistan next month.”

He also asked the fans to give a warm welcome to the Aussies at the stadium and have a great series.

“Let’s go and welcome them and have a great series. It’s going to be a fun and tough series. We all can’t wait for that,” he added.

PCB, CA announces Test squads

Both sides have announced the squads for the tour.

Pakistan squad:

Australia squad:

Our 18-player Test squad for the Qantas tour of Pakistan! 🔒 The Test playing contingent and staff are due to depart for Pakistan later this month while white ball players, to be announced separately, will join mid-tour for the ODI and T20I matches. pic.twitter.com/7RM0HwKygq — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) February 7, 2022

Revised schedule

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Cricket Australia (CA) on Friday announced the revised schedule for Australia’s tour of Pakistan.