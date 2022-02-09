Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

09th Feb, 2022. 04:13 pm
Pak vs Aus: Waqar Younis excited about Australia tour to Pakistan

waqar younis

Former Pakistani bowler Waqar Younis has expressed happiness over Australia’s tour of Pakistan.

Australia will be touring Pakistan for the first time in 24 years during which they will play three Tests, three ODIs and only T20I.

Taking it to Twitter, Waqar shared a video in which he said that he is ‘excited’ about the matches that will be played after so long.

“Exciting time, guys,” the former Pakistan captain said.

“Australia is sending their cricket team to Pakistan after so so long. I want to take this opportunity to thank Cricket Australia, Pat Cummins, David Warner, and their entire team for visiting Pakistan next month.”

He also asked the fans to give a warm welcome to the Aussies at the stadium and have a great series.

“Let’s go and welcome them and have a great series. It’s going to be a fun and tough series. We all can’t wait for that,” he added.

PCB, CA announces Test squads

Australia will be touring Pakistan for the first time in 24 years for three Tests, three ODIs and only T20I.

Both sides have announced the squads for the tour.

Pakistan squad:

Australia squad:

Revised schedule

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Cricket Australia (CA) on Friday announced the revised schedule for Australia’s tour of Pakistan.

  • Feb 27 – Arrival in Islamabad
  • Mar 4-8 – 1st Test, Rawalpindi
  • Mar 12-16 – 2nd Test, Karachi
  • Mar 21-25 – 3rd Test, Lahore
  • Mar 29 – 1st ODI, Rawalpindi
  • Mar 31 – 2nd ODI, Rawalpindi
  • April 2 – 3rd ODI, Rawalpindi
  • Apr 5 – one-off T20I, Rawalpindi
  • Apr 6 – Departure

