Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

27th Feb, 2022. 09:18 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Pakistan and Australia’s current standing on ICC Men’s Test Team Ranking

Pakistan and Australia will play their first Test series on Pakistani soil in over 24 years in a few days, with the Australians fresh off a successful Ashes campaign.

Web Desk BOL News

27th Feb, 2022. 09:18 pm
Pakistan-Australia

© Cricket Times

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Pakistan and Australia will play their first Test series on Pakistani soil in over 24 years in a few days, with the Australians fresh off a successful Ashes campaign.

In his debut series in command, Australia skipper Patrick Cummins oversaw a 4-1 Ashes thrashing of England, and the speedster is certain his side can repeat the feat against Babar Azam’s side.

Babar Azam, Pakistan’s captain, led the Green Shirts to a 2-0 Test series victory against Bangladesh and is looking forward to beating Australia at home.

The last time the two sides played in a Test series was in Brisbane and Adelaide in 2019, with Australia winning 2-0. The Australians were defeated 1-0 in a two-match series at the United Arab Emirates in 2018.

Pakistan and Australia standing on ICC Men’s Test Team Ranking

With 2,736 points and a rating of 119, Australia is now the top-ranked team in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s Test Team Rankings.

Pakistan, on the other side, is placed sixth in the ranking, with 2,787 points and a rating of 93.

ICC

© ICC

For the latest Sports News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Sports News on bolnews.com

Read More

2 hours ago
Multan vs Lahore Live Score | MS vs LQ PSL Final | Ball by Ball updates

Multan vs Lahore Live Score: Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars will meet...
3 hours ago
Erin Holland's obsession with truck art has led her to take her own piece home

As Pakistan's largest cricket event draws to a close, several foreigners who...
12 hours ago
Nick Kyrgios comes in front to discuss dark past

Australia’s tennis star Nick Kyrgios, the former World no. 14, opened up...
12 hours ago
Zhou all set to make history

Zhou Guanyu is all set to make history as he is inches...
12 hours ago
World Rugby engages Horrox as new women's chief

Sally Horrox has been appointed as World Rugby's director of women's rugby,...
12 hours ago
Major League Soccer’s 27th season underway

Major League Soccer’s 27th season is underway with expansion to 28 clubs...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Infinix Hot 10
4 mins ago
Infinix Hot 10 Price in Pakistan and Full Specs

Infinix Hot 10 Price in Pakistan In Pakistan, the Infinix Hot 10...
Samsung Galaxy A12
9 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy A12 Price in Pakistan and Specs

Samsung Galaxy A12 Price in Pakistan The Samsung Galaxy A12 is now...
16 mins ago
Armed forces made February 27 a proud & unforgettable day of country’s history, says Shehbaz

PML-N President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has paid...
PSL 7 Live Streaming
16 mins ago
PSL 7 Live Streaming: How to Watch Lahore Qalandars Vs Multan Sultan Final (MS vs LQ) Live

The stage is set for Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars to put...
Adsence Ad 300X600