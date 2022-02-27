Pakistan and Australia’s current standing on ICC Men’s Test Team Ranking

Pakistan and Australia will play their first Test series on Pakistani soil in over 24 years in a few days, with the Australians fresh off a successful Ashes campaign.

In his debut series in command, Australia skipper Patrick Cummins oversaw a 4-1 Ashes thrashing of England, and the speedster is certain his side can repeat the feat against Babar Azam’s side.

Babar Azam, Pakistan’s captain, led the Green Shirts to a 2-0 Test series victory against Bangladesh and is looking forward to beating Australia at home.

The last time the two sides played in a Test series was in Brisbane and Adelaide in 2019, with Australia winning 2-0. The Australians were defeated 1-0 in a two-match series at the United Arab Emirates in 2018.

Pakistan and Australia standing on ICC Men’s Test Team Ranking

With 2,736 points and a rating of 119, Australia is now the top-ranked team in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s Test Team Rankings.

Pakistan, on the other side, is placed sixth in the ranking, with 2,787 points and a rating of 93.

