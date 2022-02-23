Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

23rd Feb, 2022. 12:19 pm
Pakistan commentator Urooj Mumtaz tests positive for Covid-19

urooj mumtaz

After female commentator, Urooj Mumtaz tested positive for Covid-19, the commentary panel for the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) season seven is being held in isolation till Wednesday evening.

Urooj’s test came back positive, according to a private news agency. All of the league’s analysts and presenters were given Covid-19 tests right away, and they were confined to their rooms until the evening.

Remember that today is the HBL PSL 7 Qualifier between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore at 7:30 pm.

It’s worth noting that New Zealand broadcaster Danny Morrison tested positive for the virus last week, as did Peshawar Zalmi’s three players, Sohail Khan, Usman Qadir, Ben Cutting, and mentor Hashim Amla.

