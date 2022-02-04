Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

04th Feb, 2022. 01:29 pm
Pakistan U19 beat Sri Lnaka U19 to secure fifth place

pakistan

Image: Twitter/PCB

Pakistan U19 men’s team thrashed Sri Lanka in the ICC U19 World Cup by 238 runs to secure a fifth place at the Sir Vivian Richard Stadium, North Sound, Antigua.

Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to play first, but they were unable to meet the challenge posed by Pakistan, who set a massive goal of 366 runs with just three wickets down.

Mohammad Shahzad slammed 73 runs off 69 deliveries, while Haseebullah Khan took the Sri Lankan bowlers to the cleaners with an excellent century and scored 136.

Qasim Akram performed a captain’s knock, scoring 135 runs off 80 balls with 13 fours and 6 sixes and remaining unbeaten.

On the other hand, Sri Lankan hitters were unable to score more than 127 runs, and the opposing team’s half-team returned to the pavilion with only 41 runs.

Despite the top order’s early collapse, captain Dunith Wellalage fought to score 40 runs, while tail-ender Vinuja Ranpul gave it his all, scoring 53 runs in the hope of winning.

Eight Sri Lankan players were unable to score more than five runs as Pakistani bowlers tightened the screws and all opponents were bowled out for 127 runs.

Captain Qasim Akram first batted brilliantly, then proved his brilliance with the ball, taking a five-wicket haul.

Avais Ali, Zeeshan Zameer, Mehran Mumtaz, and Abbas Ali all took a wicket.

Qasim Akram, captain of the National Under-19 team, was also named man of the match.

