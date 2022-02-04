Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

04th Feb, 2022. 03:55 pm
PCB announces new schedule for Australia tour of Pakistan

australia

Image: Twitter

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Cricket Australia (CA) on Friday announced the revised schedule for Australia’s tour of Pakistan.

Australia will be touring Pakistan for the first time in 24 years. The last time Kangaroos toured Pakistan was in 1998 when Mark Taylor-led team defeated Pakistan 1-0 in a three-match Test series.

The tour is now scheduled to start with the first Test match of the three-match series in Rawalpindi instead of Karachi from March 4-8.

Australia will play three Tests and ODIs, and only T20I.

“The schedule has been revised to ease logistical and operational challenges as well as to avoid Pakistan Day rehearsals, which usually commence in Islamabad in the second week of March,” the statement said.

According to the announcement, the two cricket boards have also agreed that the Australia Test team will finish their isolation in Australia before flying to Islamabad on a chartered aeroplane on February 27.

Following one-day room isolation, team Australia will hold training sessions at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, according to a release.

Australia’s white-ball players are expected to arrive in Lahore on 24 March following isolation in their home country.

Following a one-day isolation upon arrival, they will integrate with the rest of the team and proceed to Islamabad for the first ODI in Rawalpindi on March 29, according to the announcement.

The Tests will be part of the ICC World Test Championship, while the ODIs will be part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League, with the top eight teams, including hosts India, qualifying straight for the 50-over World Cup in 2023.

Revised schedule:

  • Feb 27 – Arrival in Islamabad
  • Mar 4-8 – 1st Test, Rawalpindi
  • Mar 12-16 – 2nd Test, Karachi
  • Mar 21-25 – 3rd Test, Lahore
  • Mar 29 – 1st ODI, Rawalpindi
  • Mar 31 – 2nd ODI, Rawalpindi
  • April 2 – 3rd ODI, Rawalpindi
  • Apr 5 – one-off T20I, Rawalpindi
  • Apr 6 – Departure

