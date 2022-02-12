Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

12th Feb, 2022. 11:01 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

PCB announces Pakistan Cup 2022 schedule, venues

Web Desk BOL News

12th Feb, 2022. 11:01 pm
Pakistan Cup 2022 Schedule

LAHORE: Pakistan Cup 2022 – the final tournament of the domestic season 2021-22, will be held from 2 March to 31 March at three venues in Faislabad, Islamabad and Multan.

However, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa – the defending champions will take on Central Punjab at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad On the opening day.

The 33-match tournament, to be played on double-league basis, will be held at Faisalabad’s Iqbal Stadium, Islamabad’s House of Northern and Multan’s Multan Cricket Stadium.

Read morePSL 2022 Winner Prize: Prize Money For Winner and Runner-Up

The tournament carries nearly PKR10million in prize money. The tournament winners will bag PKR5million, while the runners-up will receive PKR2.5million.

Pakistan Cup 2022 Schedule, Venues

Read More

4 hours ago
PSL Schedule 2022: PSL Today’s schedule, Feb 12 2022

LAHORE: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) is gripping the nation with its...
4 hours ago
IPL Auction 2022 Live Streaming: How to Watch  IPL Auction 2022 Live

IPL Auction 2022 Live Streaming: How to Watch  IPL Auction 2022 Live:...
5 hours ago
Quetta vs Islamabad Live Score | QG VS IU Live Match 18th | Ball by Ball updates

LAHORE: Quetta Gladiators won the toss and opted to field first against...
8 hours ago
India's Shreyas Iyer sold for $1.62 mn in IPL auction

BANGALORE, India: India's Shreyas Iyer fetched the top price in the first...
23 hours ago
PSL 2022: Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United | QG VS IU – Match Preview | Predictions

QG VS IU: Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United will meet in the 18th...
24 hours ago
IND VS WI: Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant leads India towards 96-run victory

IND VS WI: India thrashed the West Indies by 96 runs in...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Samsung Galaxy S22
1 min ago
The Samsung Galaxy S22 is subjected to durability testing and is disassembled on video

Samsung's gleaming new Galaxy S22 has been subjected to a set of...
Tecno Camon 17
3 mins ago
Tecno Camon 17 Price in Pakistan & Full Specs

Tecno Camon 17 Price in Pakistan Tecno Camon 17 retail price in...
PSL Schedule 2022
9 mins ago
PSL Schedule 2022: PSL 7 Match Timings, Teams, Venues

PSL Schedule 2022: The announcement of PSL schedule officially marks the countdown...
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
10 mins ago
Iphone 12 pro Price in Pakistan & Full Specs

Iphone 12 pro Max Price in Pakistan Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600