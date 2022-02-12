PCB announces Pakistan Cup 2022 schedule, venues

LAHORE: Pakistan Cup 2022 – the final tournament of the domestic season 2021-22, will be held from 2 March to 31 March at three venues in Faislabad, Islamabad and Multan.

However, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa – the defending champions will take on Central Punjab at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad On the opening day.

The 33-match tournament, to be played on double-league basis, will be held at Faisalabad’s Iqbal Stadium, Islamabad’s House of Northern and Multan’s Multan Cricket Stadium.

The tournament carries nearly PKR10million in prize money. The tournament winners will bag PKR5million, while the runners-up will receive PKR2.5million.

Pakistan Cup 2022 Schedule, Venues