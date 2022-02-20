Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

20th Feb, 2022. 01:39 pm
PCB bans James Faulkner from future participation in any PSL tournament

Australian all-rounder James Faulkner, who has withdrawn from the ongoing 7th season of Pakistan Super League (PSL), is banned from future participation in any PSL tournament.

James Faulkner has on Saturday announced to leave the ongoing PSL 7 blaming that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had failed to honour his contractual agreement with respect to payments.

However, calling his behaviour “reprehensible”, the cricket board has refuted all the accusations and declared that the  Quetta Gladiators’ player would not be a part of future PSL drafts.

“The PCB and Quetta Gladiators are disappointed and dismayed with the reprehensible behaviour of Mr James Faulkner, who was also part of the Abu Dhabi-leg of the HBL Pakistan Super League in 2021, and, along with all participants, has always been treated with utmost respect,” said PCB in its official statement.

“In the seven years of the Pakistan Super League, no player has ever complained about the nonfulfillment of the PCB’s contractual obligations.”

The statement further read, “Instead, all players have only praised and appreciated the efforts of the PCB to make their stay, appearance and participation as comfortable as practically possible. This is evident from the fact that most of these cricketers have continued to remain part of the PCB’s marquee event since 2016 and have helped the PCB to make the PSL a strong and formidable brand as it stands today.”

Also Read: No one’s baseless allegations can harm PSL: Faisal Javed

On Saturday, Faulkner took to his Twitter to announce his withdrawal from the tournament before dubbing the treatment against him from PCB and PSL “a disgrace”.

It hurts to leave as I wanted to help to get international cricket back in Pakistan as there is so much young talent and the fans are amazing. But the treatment I have received has been a disgrace from the @TheRealPCB and @thePSLt20. I’m sure you all understand my position,” he tweeted.

