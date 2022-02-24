PCB revises health protocols for HBL PSL 7 playoffs

The health and safety procedures for the ongoing seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) have been updated ahead of the seventh edition’s play-offs.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has amended the protocols in accordance with NCOC standards and the country’s current Covid-19 positivity trend.

The PCB has decreased the asymptomatic cases’ isolation time from seven to five days.

A negative rapid antigen test (RAT) will be necessary to exit the isolation, according to the PCB.

The PSL is approaching its conclusion after 30 thrilling matches in the league stage of its seventh iteration.

Multan Sultans thrashed Lahore Qalandars by 28 runs in the first qualifier and moves to the final for the consecutive second time.

