Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Feb, 2022. 05:33 pm

Peshawar vs Lahore live score | PSL 2022 live score updates | IU vs MS live

Peshawar vs Lahore live score: The Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars will meet in the ninth match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at National Stadium Karachi.

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Feb, 2022. 05:33 pm
PZ VS LQ

Peshawar vs Lahore live score: The Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars will meet in the ninth match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at National Stadium Karachi.

Both teams have played 13 games so far, with Peshawar Zalmi winning eight and Lahore Qalandars winning five. The Lahore Qalandars will be led by Shaheen Afridi, while the Peshawar Zalmi will be led by Wahab Riaz.

Both teams will play their first PSL 2022 encounter against each other. Peshawar Zalmi will paly their third match of the PSL 7.

Peshawar Zalmi have played two matches thus far, one of which they won and the other of which they lost.

Peshawar Zalmi won the first match by 5 wickets over Quetta Gladiators, but lost the second match by 9 wickets to Islamabad United.

With two points, Peshawar Zalmi is ranked fifth in the points table.

Lahore Qalandars will play their third match of the PSL 7. Lahore Qalandars have played two matches thus far, one of which they won and the other of which they lost.

They lost by 5 wickets to Multan Sultans in the first match and by 6 wickets against Karachi Kings in the second match.

With two points, Lahore Qalandars are ranked fourth in the points table.

Peshawar vs Lahore live score

Keep refreshing this page for timely score updates

Scorecard

Ball by Ball updates

Match Details

9th Match: Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars
Venue: National Stadium, Karachi
Date & Time: 1st February at 07:30 PM IST and 07:00 PM Local Time
Live Streaming: Daraz App

Peshawar Zalmi Vs Lahore Qalandars Pitch Report

The National Stadium Karachi has a ground that supports both departments, and the pitch is equally helpful to batters and bowlers. The toss winning squad will be the first to field. Spinners can be crucial in winning a match.

Playing XIs for PZ VS LQ

Peshawar Zalmi

Tom Kohler-Cadmore (wk), Yasir Khan, Haider Ali, Hussain Talat, Shoaib Malik, Sherfane Rutherford, Ben Cutting, Wahab Riaz (c), Sohail Khan, Usman Qadir, Patrick Brown

Lahore Qalandars

Fakhar Zaman, Philip Salt, Zeeshan Ashraf (wk), Mohammad Hafeez, Sohail Akhtar, Samit Patel, David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi (c), Rashid Khan, Haris Rauf, Akif Javed

For the latest Sports News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Sports News on bolnews.com

Read More

21 hours ago
Alex Hales comments on ECB's decision to cancel Pakistan tour

England batsman Alex Hales has described the England Cricket Board's decision to...
22 hours ago
Waqar Younis supports Shan Masood's selection in Pakistan team

Shan Masood, the opening batsman for Multan Sultan, has made a fantastic...
24 hours ago
Islamabad vs Multan live score | PSL 2022 live score updates | IU vs MS live

Islamabad vs Multan live score: Multan Sultans and Islamabad United will meet...
1 day ago
Shahid Afridi tests negative for Covid-19

Quetta Gladiators veteran all-rounder Shahid Afridi has tested negative for the Covid-19...
1 day ago
Afghan batsman Hazratullah Zazai recovers from Covid, will play for Zalmi

Peshawar Zalmi batsman Hazaratullah Zazai will be a part of the practice...
1 day ago
Cristano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez shows relationship goals in I Am Georgina

Cristiano Ronaldo and his pregnant girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez are reminiscing about their...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Rupee
13 mins ago
Rupee gains against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee made a slight gain of two paisas against the...
Syed Hassan Murtaza
14 mins ago
Govt registering fake cases against PPP workers: party leader

LAHORE: While reacting to the victimisation of the PPP workers by the...
Netflix
25 mins ago
Here is how you can remove it from your Continue Watching list on Netflix

How many times have you quit watching a Netflix show or movie...
West criticised China over Uyghurs but remained silent on Indian atrocities in Kashmir: PM Imran
26 mins ago
Business-friendly policies make Pakistan most attractive destination: PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the business-friendly policies of the government...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600