Web Desk BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 05:22 pm
Peshawar vs Quetta Live Score | PZ VS QG Live Match 22nd | Ball by Ball updates

QG vs PZ: Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi will meet in the 22nd match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

QG vs PZ

The Peshawar Zalmi team will be led by Wahab Riaz, while the Quetta Gladiators will be led by Sarfraz Ahmed.

Both teams will play their second PSL 2022 match against each other. Peshawar Zalmi defeated Quetta Gladiators by 5 wickets in the first match.

Peshawar Zalmi have arrived after defeating Karachi Kings in their previous match. Peshawar Zalmi is in fifth place on the points table with six points after winning three of their seven matches.

The Quetta Gladiators will compete in their eighth game. Lahore Qalandars defeated Quetta Gladiators by 8 wickets in their previous encounter. Quetta Gladiators are in fourth place on the points table with six points after winning three of their seven matches.

Peshawar vs Quetta Live Score | PZ VS QG Live Match 22nd

Match Details

22nd Match: Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi
Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Date & Time: 15th February at 07:30 PM IST and 07:00 PM Local Time
Live Streaming: Daraz App

Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi Pitch Report

The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is a ground that helps hitters and bowlers alike. The squad that wins the coin toss will be the first to bowl. Spinners can be crucial in winning a match.

Key Players of both teams

Quetta Gladiators

Jason Roy, Ahsan Ali, James Faulkner, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah

Peshawar Zalmi

Shoaib Malik, Hazratullah Zazai, Wahab Riaz, Liam Livingstone, Ben Cutting

Playing XIs for QG vs PZ

Quetta Gladiators

Jason Roy, Ahsan Ali, James Vince, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Umar Akmal, Sohail Tanvir, Naseem Shah, Noor Ahmad, Ghulam Mudassar, Hassan Khan

Peshawar Zalmi

Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Haris (wk), Haider Ali, Liam Livingstone, Shoaib Malik, Sherfane Rutherford, Ben Cutting, Wahab Riaz (c), Salman Irshad, Mohammad Umar, Amad Butt

