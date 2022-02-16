Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
16th Feb, 2022. 04:46 pm
Pink-ball Test on menu for India series against Sri Lanka

india

NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday revised the schedule for the upcoming home series against Sri Lanka, bringing the Twenty20 internationals forward to precede the two Tests, the country’s cricket board said.

The change in itinerary was reportedly at the visitors’ request to simplify their transfer from their current short-format series in Australia, which ends on Sunday.

White-ball skipper Rohit Sharma is expected to lead India in the T20 matches, while a Test skipper is yet to be announced after Virat Kohli’s resignation last month.

The first of three T20 matches will be played in Lucknow on February 24 followed by two games at Dharamsala on February 26 and 27.

The venues for the two Tests were also reversed, with the first — Kohli’s 100th match — to be held in the north Indian city of Mohali, starting March 4.

The second Test will be a day-night affair to be played in Bangalore from March 12, the Board of Control for Cricket in India said.

