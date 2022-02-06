Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

AFP News Agency

06th Feb, 2022. 08:55 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Premier League clubs create history in winter transfer window

The teams splashed out nearly £300 million in January, which is the second-highest amount ever

AFP News Agency

06th Feb, 2022. 08:55 am
premier league

Image: AFP

Not so long ago, the sports industry, like any other industry of the world was severely hit by the emergence of coronavirus.

According to a report published in Forbes, it was estimated that the two months of the shutdown of all the sporting activities in 2020 might have resulted in a loss of $5 billion, factoring dropped sales of tickets, concessions, sponsorship and TV broadcast.

Now, businesses around the world, including the sports industry, is looking to recover from the heavy hit they sustained due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

However, in such testing times, Premier League clubs have created history by spending the second-highest amount in the winter transfer window.

Premier League clubs splashed out nearly £300 million in January — the second-highest amount ever spent in the winter transfer window — boosted by a flurry of late big-money moves.

The arrivals of Luis Diaz, Bruno Guimaraes and Rodrigo Bentancur in the last few days of the month lifted the league’s gross spending to £295 million ($398 million) according to figures from finance company Deloitte.

January 2018’s figure of £430 million remains the record but this year’s outlay is more than four times higher than last year’s figure of £70 million when the coronavirus crisis hit budgets.

The clubs’ net expenditure –. player purchases less player sales — of £180 million is the highest since the January transfer window was introduced in 2003.

The five clubs currently at the bottom of the Premier League spent around £150 million, more than 50 per cent of the total.

Among the big moves, Liverpool signed Porto’s Colombia winger Diaz for a reported initial fee of £37.5 million while Newcastle paid an initial £35 million for Lyon’s Brazilian midfielder Guimaraes.

 

Newly wealthy Newcastle also paid Burnley £25 million for New Zealand international striker Chris Wood and signed England defender Kieran Trippier for £12 million from Atletico Madrid.

“This transfer window indicates that the financial pressures of Covid on Premier League clubs are easing, with spending firmly back to pre-pandemic levels and remarkably among the highest we’ve ever seen in January,” Dan Jones, head of Deloitte’s sports business group.

“The Premier League continues to lead the way globally, retaining its status as the world’s biggest domestic football league in financial terms, once again supported by full stadia and securing strong overseas broadcast deals,” he added.

He further maintained that other European football clubs are eyeing to repair the damages caused by the pandemic, but the Premier League clubs have up their game, spending almost double the amount spent by its closest competitor Serie A.

“Other large European leagues are also edging back to higher spending, but it is Premier League clubs that have notched up the largest total spend in this transfer window, spending almost £150 million more than Serie A clubs, the closest competitor.”

Total gross spending across Europe’s “big five” leagues (the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga and Ligue 1) reached 735 million euros ($828 million), exceeding last January’s total by 460 million euros.

“In stark contrast to January 2021, the wider European transfer market appears buoyant,” said Calum Ross, assistant director at the sports business group.

“Many clubs are starting to bounce back from significant Covid-induced reductions, with rising revenues re-activating activity within the transfer market.”

Read More

14 hours ago
Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans | PSL 2022 Live score updates | IU vs MS Ball By Ball Updates

Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans| PSL 2022 Live score updates | IU...
15 hours ago
PSL Points Table 2022 After Lahore Qalandars Vs Islamabad United

PSL Points Table 2022 After Lahore Qalandars Vs Islamabad United: Check the...
17 hours ago
Lahore Qalandars Vs Islamabad United | Live Score Updates | LQ VS IU

IU VS LQ: Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars will meet in the 12th...
1 day ago
PSL 2022: Multan Sultans Vs Peshawar Zalmi | MS VS PZ – Match Preview | Predictions

MS VS PZ: Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi will meet in the 13th...
1 day ago
ICC U19 World Cup 2022: India vs England final, when and where to watch live telecast, live streaming in Pakistan

ICC U19 World Cup 2022: On Saturday, February 5, India will face...
1 day ago
PSL 2022: Islamabad United Vs Lahore Qalandars | IU VS LQ – Match Preview | Predictions

IU VS LQ: Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars will meet in the 12th...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

pakistan
1 min ago
High prices to haunt Pakistan

KARACHI: Pakistan continues to reel under high inflation. The country’s general inflation...
petra vlhova
2 mins ago
Petra Vlhova: Spirited on the slope

Before she became one of the world's top skiers, Petra Vlhova was...
women
3 mins ago
Breaking the glass ceiling

KARACHI: Sehat Kahani in 2021 became the first exclusively women-led company in...
Mian Nauman Kabir
5 mins ago
Playing by the book

LAHORE: Volatile exchange rate and higher inflation are the key challenges for...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600