PSL 2022: Erin Holland talks about her marriage with Ben Cutting

Erin Holland, a former Miss Australia, married cricketer Ben Cutting, and her marriage isn’t as “glamorous” as people may believe, according to the TV host.

Last year, the pair married at a time when the coronavirus had put the entire world into lockdowns, quarantines, and other restrictions — and sports were no exception.

As a result of COVID-19 restrictions, Holland, 32, had to spend much of her first months of marriage apart from her husband due to bio-secure and isolation bubbles.

“The closest I can get to him is when I am interviewing him or seeing him from afar on the field, which is quite tough. I don’t get to see a lot of him anyway,” she told this week’s issue of Stellar Magazine.

“Two days after our wedding, he left for four-and-a-half months, and I wasn’t able to visit as we weren’t able to leave the country. It feels a bit never-ending at the moment, the roadblocks to spending quality time together,” Holland lamented.

Holland told the publication that being a “WAG” — a sportsman’s wife or girlfriend — isn’t as glamorous as it appears.

“It’s really not easy. I have a huge amount of respect for the WAG contingent. There are a lot of misconceptions; it’s absolutely not the glamorous lifestyle that people might think it is,” Holland said.

“Obviously getting married and then having your husband leave straight away was a bit of a difficult pill to swallow,” she told Daily Mail Australia.

The couple had to postpone their honeymoon due to Cutting’s PSL commitments, and when the batter travelled to Pakistan, he left his wife in Sydney.

“For me, mental and physical health are very intertwined. If my physical health is right, my mental health is, and if I’m not feeling great mentally, I’m feeling sluggish and not wanting to look after myself physically,” she said.

