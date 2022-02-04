PSL 2022: Islamabad United Vs Lahore Qalandars | IU VS LQ – Match Preview | Predictions

IU VS LQ: Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars will meet in the 12th match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at National Stadium Karachi.

Lahore Qalandars will be led by Shaheen Afridi, while Islamabad United will be led by Shadab Khan.

This will be Islamabad United’s fourth match. They defeated Quetta Gladiators by 43 runs in the third match.

After losing the toss, Islamabad United scored 229 runs, losing four wickets. Colin Munro had 72 runs, Azam Khan had 65, and Paul Stirling had 58.

The Quetta Gladiators were unable to chase down the mark and were all out for a total of 186 runs.

While batting beautifully, Ahsan Ali scored 50 and Mohammad Nawaz scored 47 runs. Shadab Khan, the captain, takes 5 wickets while bowling superbly.

Islamabad United is in second place with four points after winning two matches and losing one.

This will be Lahore Qalandars fourth match. They defeated Peshawar Zalmi by 29 runs in their previous encounter.

After losing the toss, the Lahore Qalandars score 199 runs while losing four wickets. Fakhar Zaman had 66 points and Abdullah Shafique had 41.

Peshawar Zalmi were unable to chase down the mark, scoring 170 runs. Kamran Akmal scored 41 runs and Haider Ali scored 49.

Zaman Khan collects three wickets while bowling well, while Shaheen Afridi and David Wiese each capture two wickets.

Lahore Qalandars have played three matches so far, two of which they have won and one of which they have lost.

With 4 points, the Lahore Qalandars are in third place on the points table.

Match Details

12th Match: Islamabad United Vs Lahore Qalandars

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Date & Time: 5th February at 02:30 PM IST and 02:00 PM Local Time

Live Streaming: Daraz App

Islamabad United Vs Lahore Qalandars Pitch Report

The National Stadium Karachi has a ground that supports both departments, and the pitch is equally helpful to batters and bowlers. The toss winning squad will be the first to field. Spinners can be crucial in winning a match.

Key Players of both teams

Islamabad United

Alex Hales, Shadab Khan, Colin Munro, Mohammad Wasim, Asif Ali

Lahore Qalandars

Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi, Rashid Khan

Probable Playing XIs for IU VS LQ