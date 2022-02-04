PSL 2022: Islamabad United Vs Lahore Qalandars | IU VS LQ – Match Preview | Predictions
IU VS LQ: Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars will meet in the 12th match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at National Stadium Karachi.
Lahore Qalandars will be led by Shaheen Afridi, while Islamabad United will be led by Shadab Khan.
This will be Islamabad United’s fourth match. They defeated Quetta Gladiators by 43 runs in the third match.
After losing the toss, Islamabad United scored 229 runs, losing four wickets. Colin Munro had 72 runs, Azam Khan had 65, and Paul Stirling had 58.
The Quetta Gladiators were unable to chase down the mark and were all out for a total of 186 runs.
While batting beautifully, Ahsan Ali scored 50 and Mohammad Nawaz scored 47 runs. Shadab Khan, the captain, takes 5 wickets while bowling superbly.
Islamabad United is in second place with four points after winning two matches and losing one.
This will be Lahore Qalandars fourth match. They defeated Peshawar Zalmi by 29 runs in their previous encounter.
After losing the toss, the Lahore Qalandars score 199 runs while losing four wickets. Fakhar Zaman had 66 points and Abdullah Shafique had 41.
Peshawar Zalmi were unable to chase down the mark, scoring 170 runs. Kamran Akmal scored 41 runs and Haider Ali scored 49.
Zaman Khan collects three wickets while bowling well, while Shaheen Afridi and David Wiese each capture two wickets.
Lahore Qalandars have played three matches so far, two of which they have won and one of which they have lost.
With 4 points, the Lahore Qalandars are in third place on the points table.
Match Details
12th Match: Islamabad United Vs Lahore Qalandars
Venue: National Stadium, Karachi
Date & Time: 5th February at 02:30 PM IST and 02:00 PM Local Time
Live Streaming: Daraz App
Islamabad United Vs Lahore Qalandars Pitch Report
The National Stadium Karachi has a ground that supports both departments, and the pitch is equally helpful to batters and bowlers. The toss winning squad will be the first to field. Spinners can be crucial in winning a match.
Key Players of both teams
Islamabad United
Alex Hales, Shadab Khan, Colin Munro, Mohammad Wasim, Asif Ali
Lahore Qalandars
Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi, Rashid Khan
Probable Playing XIs for IU VS LQ
Islamabad United
Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shadab Khan (c), Asif Ali, Azam Khan (wk), Mubasir Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Hasan Ali, Waqas Maqsood
Lahore Qalandars
Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hafeez, Zeeshan Ashraf (wk), Dean Foxcroft, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan
PSL 2022 Match 12: Islamabad United Vs Lahore Qalandars Match Predictions
Lahore Qalandars are expected to win the toss and match.
