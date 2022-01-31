Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

01st Feb, 2022. 12:40 am

PSL 2022: Islamabad United Vs Multan Sultans | IU VS MS – Match Preview | Predictions

Multan Sultans and Islamabad United will meet in the eighth match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at National Stadium Karachi.

Web Desk BOL News

01st Feb, 2022. 12:40 am
IU VS MS

Multan Sultans and Islamabad United will meet in the eighth match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at National Stadium Karachi.

Both teams have played nine matches thus far, with Multan Sultans winning four and Islamabad United winning five. Islamabad United will be led by Shadab Khan, while Multan Sultans will be led by Mohammad Rizwan.

The Multan Sultans will play their fourth match after winning all three matches. They defeated Quetta Gladiators by 6 runs in their third match.

After losing the toss, the Multan Sultans scored 174 runs while losing 4 wickets. Shan Masood was the leading scorer with 88 runs. Mohammad Rizwan scored 0 runs.

Islamabad United defeated Peshawar Zalmi in their debut encounter.

Islamabad United’s bowlers did a good job, as Peshawar Zalmi scored 168 runs in 20 overs. Hasan Ali and Faheem Ashraf each took two wickets with their bowling.

With the help of strong batting from Paul Stirling and Alex Hales, Islamabad United reached their target of 168 runs for the cost of one wicket.

Alex Hales scored 82 runs, while Paul Stirling hit 57. With two points, Islamabad United is in second place on the standings.

Match Details

8th Match: Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans
Venue: National Stadium, Karachi
Date & Time: 1st February at 07:30 PM IST and 07:00 PM Local Time
Live Streaming: Daraz App

Islamabad United Vs Multan Sultans Pitch Report

The National Stadium Karachi has a ground that supports both departments, and the pitch is equally helpful to batters and bowlers. The toss winning squad will be the first to field. Spinners can be crucial in winning a match.

Key Players of both teams

Islamabad United

Alex Hales, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Asif Ali

Multan Sultans

Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood, Shahnawaz Dahani, Imran Tahir

Probable Playing XIs for IU VS MS

Islamabad United

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Alex Hales, Paul Stirling, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim, Marchant de Lange, Hasan Ali, Muhammad Musa

Multan Sultans

Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Shan Masood, Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, Asif Afridi, David Willey, Imran Tahir, Imran Khan, Shahnawaz Dahani

PSL 2022 Match 8: Islamabad United Vs Multan Sultans Match Predictions

Multan Sultans are expected to win the toss and match.

Follow BOL News for Latest PSL 2022 Updates – Click Here

Read More

1 hour ago
PSL 7: Multan Sultans won by 6 runs against Quetta Gladiators | QG vs MS

PSL 7: Multan Sultans won by 6 runs against Quetta Gladiators in the...
2 hours ago
'Babar Azam: I mean what a technique. What an amazing technique', says Brett Lee

Many former cricketers and passionate cricket fans have praised Babar Azam's superb...
3 hours ago
PSL 7: Islamabad United will replace Paul Stirling with Liam Dawson in PSL 2022

PSL 7: After Paul Stirling will leave Islamabad United for international duty...
3 hours ago
PSL Points Table 2022 After Multan Sultans VS Quetta Gladiators

PSL Points Table 2022 After Lahore Qalandars VS Karachi Kings Check the...
4 hours ago
PSL 7: Multan Sultans set 175-run target for the Quetta Gladiators | QG vs MS

PSL 7: Multan Sultans set a 175-run target for the Quetta Gladiators...
6 hours ago
Quetta vs Multan live score | PSL 2022 live score updates | QG vs MS live

Quetta Gladiators will face the defending champions Multan Sultans in the seventh...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

S.Africa welcomes hosting asteroid alert systems
1 min ago
S.Africa welcomes hosting asteroid alert systems

JOHANNESBURG, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) -- South Africa's Minister of Higher Education, Science...
Israel to strengthen ties with Palestinian Authority despite no peace deal: minister
8 mins ago
Israel to strengthen ties with Palestinian Authority despite no peace deal: minister

JERUSALEM, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) -- Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said on...
Japanese men give their entire salary to their wives and get a monthly allowance
15 mins ago
Japanese men give their entire salary to their wives and get a monthly allowance

According to a 2016 survey, Japanese salarymen are struggling to make ends...
15 mins ago
Da Brat and Fiancée Jesseca “Judy” Dupart expecting first child 

Da Brat and her longtime love, Jesseca “Judy” Dupart, announced that they are...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600