PSL 2022: Islamabad United Vs Multan Sultans | IU VS MS – Match Preview | Predictions

Multan Sultans and Islamabad United will meet in the eighth match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at National Stadium Karachi.

Both teams have played nine matches thus far, with Multan Sultans winning four and Islamabad United winning five. Islamabad United will be led by Shadab Khan, while Multan Sultans will be led by Mohammad Rizwan.

The Multan Sultans will play their fourth match after winning all three matches. They defeated Quetta Gladiators by 6 runs in their third match.

After losing the toss, the Multan Sultans scored 174 runs while losing 4 wickets. Shan Masood was the leading scorer with 88 runs. Mohammad Rizwan scored 0 runs.

Islamabad United defeated Peshawar Zalmi in their debut encounter.

Islamabad United’s bowlers did a good job, as Peshawar Zalmi scored 168 runs in 20 overs. Hasan Ali and Faheem Ashraf each took two wickets with their bowling.

With the help of strong batting from Paul Stirling and Alex Hales, Islamabad United reached their target of 168 runs for the cost of one wicket.

Alex Hales scored 82 runs, while Paul Stirling hit 57. With two points, Islamabad United is in second place on the standings.

Match Details

8th Match: Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Date & Time: 1st February at 07:30 PM IST and 07:00 PM Local Time

Live Streaming: Daraz App

Islamabad United Vs Multan Sultans Pitch Report

The National Stadium Karachi has a ground that supports both departments, and the pitch is equally helpful to batters and bowlers. The toss winning squad will be the first to field. Spinners can be crucial in winning a match.

Key Players of both teams

Islamabad United

Alex Hales, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Asif Ali

Multan Sultans

Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood, Shahnawaz Dahani, Imran Tahir

Probable Playing XIs for IU VS MS

Islamabad United

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Alex Hales, Paul Stirling, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim, Marchant de Lange, Hasan Ali, Muhammad Musa

Multan Sultans

Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Shan Masood, Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, Asif Afridi, David Willey, Imran Tahir, Imran Khan, Shahnawaz Dahani

PSL 2022 Match 8: Islamabad United Vs Multan Sultans Match Predictions

Multan Sultans are expected to win the toss and match.

