Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

17th Feb, 2022. 12:17 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

PSL 2022: Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi | IU vs PZ – Match Preview | Predictions

IU vs PZ: Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi will meet in the 24th match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

Web Desk BOL News

17th Feb, 2022. 12:17 am
IU vs PZ

IU vs PZ: Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi will meet in the 24th match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

Peshawar Zalmi will be led by Wahab Riaz, while Islamabad United will be led by Shadab Khan.

Both teams will play their second PSL 2022 match against each other. Islamabad United defeated Peshawar Zalmi by 9 wickets in the first match.

Peshawar Zalmi have arrived after defeating Quetta Gladiators in their previous match. After losing the toss, Peshawar Zalmi scored 185 runs for the loss of seven wickets.

Shoaib Malik had 58 runs and Hussain Talat had 51. Naseem Shah has four wickets to his name. Quetta Gladiators were unable to chase down the target, scoring 161 runs in 20 overs with the loss of eight wickets.

Will Smeed batted brilliantly and scored 99 runs. Usman Qadir has three wickets to his name.

Peshawar Zalmi is in fourth place on the points table with eight points after winning four and losing four of their eight matches.

This will be Islamabad United’s eighth match. Islamabad United defeated Karachi Kings by one run in their previous match.

After losing the toss, Islamabad United scored 191 runs while batting first. Islamabad United’s players all played modest innings, scoring 191 runs in 20 overs with 7 wickets lost.

Karachi Kings lose two wickets to Imad Wasim. Imad Wasim had 55 runs and Qasim Akram had 51. Waqas Maqsood takes three wickets for the team.

Islamabad United is in third place with eight points after winning four and losing three of their seven matches.

Match Details

24th Match: Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi
Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Date & Time: 17th February at 07:30 PM IST and 07:00 PM Local Time
Live Streaming: Daraz App

Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Pitch Report

The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is a ground that helps hitters and bowlers alike. The squad that wins the coin toss will be the first to bowl. Spinners can be crucial in winning a match.

Key Players of both teams

Islamabad United

Alex Hales, Shadab Khan, Colin Munro, Mohammad Wasim, Asif Ali

Peshawar Zalmi

Shoaib Malik, Hazratullah Zazai, Wahab Riaz, Liam Livingstone, Ben Cutting

Probable Playing XIs for KK vs MS

Islamabad United

Colin Munro, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mohammad Akhlaq, Shadab Khan (c), Asif Ali, Azam Khan (wk), Liam Dawson, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Waqas Maqsood, Zeeshan Zameer

Peshawar Zalmi

Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Haris (wk), Haider Ali, Liam Livingstone, Shoaib Malik, Sherfane Rutherford, Ben Cutting, Wahab Riaz (c), Salman Irshad, Mohammad Umar, Amad Butt

PSL 2022 Match 24: Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Match Predictions

Peshawar Zalmi is expected to win the toss and match.

For the latest Sports News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Sports News on bolnews.com

Read More

38 mins ago
PSL 7: Multan Sultans won by 7-wicket against Karachi Kings | MS vs KK

MS vs KK: Multan Sultan won by 7-wicket against Karachi Kings in...
38 mins ago
PSL points table after Karachi kings vs Multan Sultans | Match 23

LAHORE: Multan Sultans beat Karachi Kings by seven wickets in 23rd Match...
2 hours ago
PSL 7: Zahid Mahmood will join Islamabad United as replacement for Shadab Khan

PSL 7: Zahid Mahmood, a leg-spinner, will join Islamabad United as a...
3 hours ago
PSL 7: Karachi Kings set 175-run target for Multan Sultans | MS vs KK

MS vs KK: Karachi Kings set 175-run target for the Multan Sultans...
3 hours ago
Khabib Nurmagomedov predicts Amir Khan vs Kell Brook | watch

Amir Khan vs Kell Brook: The highly anticipated battle between boxing legends...
4 hours ago
PSL 7: Shadab Khan, Zeeshan Zameer will miss their match against Peshawar Zalmi

PSL 7: Shadab Khan, the captain of Islamabad United, and emerging pace...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

psl 7
2 mins ago
PSL 2022 live streaming: How to watch today’s PSL 7 match live | 17th Feb

PSL 2022 live streaming: Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi will meet in...
PSL Schedule 2022
6 mins ago
PSL 2022: Today’s schedule of PSL 7, February 17

PSL 2022: Only one match will be played during the HBL Pakistan...
7 mins ago
Pervaiz Elahi takes party members into confidence about meetings with opposition leaders

A meeting of the Parliamentary Party of Pakistan Muslim League-Q chaired by...
Wordle Answer Today
10 mins ago
Wordle Answer Today 17th February #243 | Daily Word Puzzle Solutions

Here is the Wordle word 243 that was released today, February 17,...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600