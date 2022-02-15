PSL 2022: Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans | KK vs MS – Match Preview | Predictions

KK vs MS: Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans will meet in the 23rd match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

Multan Sultans will be led by Mohammad Rizwan, while Karachi Kings will be led by Babar Azam.

Multan Sultans will play their eighth match after winning their previous six. They were defeated by Lahore Qalandars in their last match.

Multan Sultans were defeated by Lahore Qalandars by 52 runs. After losing the toss, the Lahore Qalandars score 182 runs while losing 5 wickets.

Fakhar Zaman performed admirably once again, scoring 60 runs. Multan Sultans were unable to chase down the target and were all out for 130 runs. Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Rashid Khan each capture two wickets for Zaman Khan.

Multan Sultans are in first place with 12 points after winning six of their seven matches.

Karachi Kings have played seven matches so far, all of which they have lost. The Karachi Kings are ranked sixth in the points table. Islamabad United defeated them by one run in their previous match.

After losing the toss, Islamabad United scored 191 runs while batting first. Islamabad United’s players all played modest innings, scoring 191 runs in 20 overs with 7 wickets lost.

Karachi Kings lose two wickets to Imad Wasim. Karachi Kings played well in this encounter and kept the game alive until the conclusion.

However, Karachi Kings, who were leading at the time, were defeated in the end. Imad Wasim had 55 runs and Qasim Akram had 51. Waqas Maqsood takes three wickets for the team.

Match Details

23rd Match: Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Date & Time: 16th February at 07:30 PM IST and 07:00 PM Local Time

Live Streaming: Daraz App

Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans Pitch Report

The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is a ground that helps hitters and bowlers alike. The squad that wins the coin toss will be the first to bowl. Spinners can be crucial in winning a match.

Key Players of both teams

Karachi Kings

Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Imad Wasim, Chris Jordan, Joe Clarke

Multan Sultans

Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood, Tim David, David Willey, Imran Tahir

Probable Playing XIs for KK vs MS